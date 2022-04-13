News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q2 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes Further Weakness on Ugly Technicals
2022-04-13 11:30:00
EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB
2022-04-13 10:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-13 10:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
2022-04-13 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Exposure
2022-04-13 03:30:00
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Surges as Bulls Go for Break
2022-04-12 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
2022-04-13 09:34:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Slides on Ukraine War Negotiations Hurdles Ahead of ECB Meeting. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-04-13 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Post-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-12 14:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB

Richard Snow, Analyst

EUR/USD, ECB News and Analysis

  • Eurozone challenges mount as eastern assault on Ukraine intensifies, French election continue
  • Elevated market expectations leave euro vulnerable ahead of ECB
  • EUR/USD Key technical levels analyzed

Eurozone Challenges Continue

Tomorrow the ECB is due to address the public on its latest monetary policy decisions but we are unlikely to see much deviation from what was communicated at the March meeting – APP to be wound down around Q3 with a rate hike to follow sometime after, keeping options available and remaining data dependent.

EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Challenges to the euro have stacked up recently. Apart from the EU’s proximity to the war in Ukraine and its reliance on sanctioned Russian energy (gas), uncertainty around the French general elections have only added to the regions concerns. However, after the weekends first round results, confirmation of Macron taking the lead resulted in a very brief relief rally for the euro ahead of the next stage of the election process.

Yesterday, the German and EU ZEW economic sentiment surveys revealed further pessimism regarding economic conditions within the eurozone in the next 6 months despite the German figure beating expectations (-41 actual vs -48 expected). In addition, the German Economic Institute cut its 2022 Germany growth forecast from 4.8% to 2.7%, reiterating the economic challenges faced by the EU’s largest economy.

ECB Meeting Poised to End in Hawkish Disappointment

As the above-mentioned economic headwinds build, implied market probabilities of rate hikes in 2022 have risen, alongside German bond yields. Markets now expect 70 basis points worth of hikes before year end while the 2-year bund yield trades above zero, around 0.087%, very much on an upward trajectory.

German 2 Year Bond Yields

German 2 year Bond yields

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

As such, a reiteration of ECB sequencing i.e. waiting for APP to end before raising rates; and further dovish sentiment, could very likely result in further euro depreciation.

EUR/USD Key Technical Levels

EUR/USD continues to drop as yesterday marked the 9th straight day of losses. Even Macron’s lead at the polls was not enough to see the pair end in the green. Price action now trades around the recent low of 1.0805 which remains crucial for the prospect of further selling. A break below 1.0805 and the long term trend line from 2017 sees 1.0635 as the next level of support.

However, a hawkish tone from the ECB could pave the way for a relief rally in the pair, whereby 1.0945 remains as the most significant level of resistance ahead of the psychological level of 1.1000.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Braces for a Hawkish Disappointment Ahead of the ECB

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Clinging On to 1.3000, But Only Just
2022-04-13 09:34:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
Crude Oil Forecast: Failed Russia-Ukraine Talks Prompt Brent Crude Breakout
2022-04-13 08:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Boosted by RBNZ 0.50% Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?
New Zealand Dollar Boosted by RBNZ 0.50% Hike. Will NZD/USD Rally Continue?
2022-04-13 02:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Snap Back to Life Following US CPI Report
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Snap Back to Life Following US CPI Report
2022-04-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish