News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU and German ZEW Economic Sentiment Paints a Mixed Picture
2022-04-12 09:30:00
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices on Shaky Ground Ahead of US Inventory Data as China Covid Cases Rise
2022-04-12 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-11 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Dives to Start the Week, USDJPY Ready for CPI…But Intervention?
2022-04-12 01:30:00
More View more
EU and German ZEW Economic Sentiment Paints a Mixed Picture

EU and German ZEW Economic Sentiment Paints a Mixed Picture

Richard Snow, Analyst

Euro Zone ZEW Economic Sentiment = - 43 (prior = -38.7)

German ZEW Economic Sentiment = - 41 vs - 48.5 exp

EU and German ZEW Economic Sentiment Paints a Mixed Picture

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Advertisement

Notable Takeaways from the Report:

  • Considerable Decline in inflation expectations provides a cause for hope
  • However, the prospect of stagflation over the next six months remains

The EU ZEW economic sentiment study surveys around 275 German institutional investors and analyst who are highly informed in topics relating to the future economic landscape due to the nature of their jobs. All participants are asked to rate the relative economic outlook for the next six months with readings below 0 indicating pessimism and readings over 0 indicating optimism.

The latest reading has the figure approaching the March 2020 low (-49.5) at the time when the economic effects of the pandemic were clear to see.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment

EU and German ZEW Economic Sentiment Paints a Mixed Picture

The German ZEW survey often overshadows the EU survey, as Germany is the largest economy in the Eurozone. The German figure, while extremely pessimistic, was way better than the forecasted -48.5 (-1.5% away from the worst report seen in years)

The immediate effect of the EUR/USD pair was negligible as the pair traded within the daily range. Attention shifts to the ECB interest rate meeting on Thursday as a major potential source of volatility.

5 min EUR/USD Chart

EU and German ZEW Economic Sentiment Paints a Mixed Picture

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink as US Inflation Expectations Indicate More Pain to Come
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink as US Inflation Expectations Indicate More Pain to Come
2022-04-11 18:00:00
Long USD (but watch for risk tolerance) | tastytrade clips
Long USD (but watch for risk tolerance) | tastytrade clips
2022-04-11 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed