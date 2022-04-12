News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EU and German ZEW Economic Sentiment Paints a Mixed Picture
2022-04-12 09:30:00
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices on Shaky Ground Ahead of US Inventory Data as China Covid Cases Rise
2022-04-12 03:30:00
Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Fall as Treasury Yields Rally, Hang Seng Index May Be Vulnerable
2022-04-11 23:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead
2022-04-12 08:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar, Gold, SPX, Nasdaq & Oil Technical Setups
2022-04-11 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast, More Gains Ahead? EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2022-04-12 00:30:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-11 22:00:00
DXY Index (USD) Holds Ground as Fed Hawks Eye off US CPI. New Highs Ahead?
2022-04-12 05:00:00
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Dives to Start the Week, USDJPY Ready for CPI…But Intervention?
2022-04-12 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Rate Divergence is a Risk for Gold, US Inflation Ahead

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Gold Analysis and News:

  • Gold Retains a Bid, Despite Real Yield Divergence
  • Traders Await US Inflation Data

Gold Retains a Bid, Despite Real Yield Divergence

Despite US real yields pulling out of negative yielding territory and the US Dollar maintaining its upward trajectory, gold prices have managed to retain a bid. While I struggle to see notable upside for the precious metal, given the move that we are seeing in the real yields, as I have mentioned previously, until support at 1880 is breached, technically, gold is in a neutral zone.

Gold Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

As shown in the chart below, US real yields have been a good indicator for gold’s potential direction and thus the current divergence would suggest the outlook for gold is lower. Now while, safe-haven flows stemming from geopolitical tensions have kept the precious metal underpinned. Unless there is a significant deterioration in current peace talks or a step up in sanctions, risks are for a pullback in gold given that an uber hawkish Fed is just around the corner. We have started to see a repricing in financial markets for a hawkish Fed with equities coming under pressure, alongside a firmer dollar in the lead up to the May meeting. In turn, it is possible that gold is perhaps the last to respond to this shift.

Gold vs US 10Y Real Yields

Source: Refinitiv

Traders Await US Inflation Data

A source of market volatility will be today’s US inflation print, where the headline is expected at 8.4%, up from 7.9%. However, when looking at the distribution of forecasts, many are expecting an upside surprise, which in turn limits the potential market reaction, should a higher than expected print be realised. Therefore, there is a greater potential for an in-line print or slightly softer than expected print to produce an outsized market reaction. That said, the move may be more of a knee-jerk, given that the data is unlikely to alter the short-term outlook for Fed policy.

US Inflation Forecast Distribution

Source: Refinitiv

The table below looks at the 30-minute reaction to the US CPI across multiple assets. While context is important during each print, the general reaction has been one where a higher than expected print leads to firmer USD (vs JPY in particular) with equities softer, while an in-line or lower than expected print, prompted the USD to soften.

30-Minute Reaction to US CPI

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

