Brent Crude Oil Opens Higher While Markets Await Re-Test of $100 Level

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS

120m barrels to be released by IEA member states.

Dollar continues upside move.

Ascending triangle support zone under consideration.

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude extended its bearish trajectory this morning after the International Energy Agency (IEA) outlined details around its member states coordinated strategic release to quell soaring crude oil prices and increase global supply. A list of the countries involved along with their respective contributions are tabled below:

COUNTRY BARRELS (1000s) US 60559 Japan 15000 South Korea 7230 Germany 6480 France 6047 Italy 5000 UK 4408 Spain 4000 Turkey 3060 Poland 2298 Australia 1608 Netherlands 1600 Greece 624 Hungary 531 New Zealand 486 Ireland 451 Finland 369 Lithuania 180 Estonia 74

Source: Refinitiv

Since then, brent crude has hovered around the psychological $100/barrel mark after a failed break in mid-March.

In addition, an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve has spurred the Dollar Index (DXY) higher towards the 100 mark weighing on crude oil (historically inverse relationship with oil). From the demand-side, China’s lockdown measures as a result of COVID-19 has hampered forecasts leaving oil prices open to further weakness.

With the economic calendar fairly light today, the rest of the trading session going into the weekend will be driven by geopolitics as well as any unexpected fundamental oil news.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

After breaking below the symmetrical triangle pattern (black) crude oil price action. now seeks to push below the $100/barrel key area of confluence which has developed the symmetrical into what seems an ascending triangle with a firm line in the sand (red) delineating triangle support. Traditionally, the descending triangle is a bearish continuation pattern, and with fundamentals positioned against crude oil, the pattern may well unfold as expected. This being said, in the medium/long-term I foresee the recent deployment by the aforementioned IEA member states as a short-term solution to a long-term problem as mentioned in my interview with IGTV earlier this morning.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are marginally NET LONG on Crude Oil, with 65% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, after recent changes in positioning the bias remains uncertain.

