News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-06 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips on Fed Fallout as the West Talk Tough on Sanctions. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-07 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Underperforms Dow Jones. ASX 200 at Risk to Hawkish RBA, China Lockdowns
2022-04-07 00:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-06 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips on Fed Fallout as the West Talk Tough on Sanctions. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-07 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Outlook – Consolidating Before a Re-test of The 2015 High?
2022-04-07 08:02:00
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, Japanese Yen and S&P 500 Levels
2022-04-06 19:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GOLD OUTLOOK

  • Surging dollar and lower oil prices keeping a lid on gold upside.
  • Fall in real yields help prop up gold bids.
  • IG Client Sentiment: Mixed
Advertisement

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes propelled the U.S. dollar higher while spot gold continues to lack directional conviction. A robust labor market and solid growth data gives a string foundation for the Fed to be aggressive in its fight with inflationary pressures. Details around balance sheet reduction bid the dollar higher and looks to be the trend short-term at a minimum.

A slump in crude oil prices have added to gold’s woes after additional sanctions on Russia hurt supply-side inputs. A saving grace for bullion comes via the safe-haven demand for the yellow metal as hesitation in Ukraine continues.

U.S. real yields (see 10-year below) have added support for gold as they have taken a step lower thus reducing the opportunity cost of holding gold – traditionally an inverse relationship between the price of gold and real yields.

U.S. 10-YEAR REAL YIELD

US 10-year real yields TIPS

Source: Refinitiv

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

With the week unlikely to bring much via macroeconomic data, next week (refer to economic calendar below) could give gold the push it needs to breakout from its current consolidatory pattern. Naturally, focus will shift to U.S. inflation data with a higher print potentially favoring gold upside. As has been the case of recent, geopolitics will persistin influencing gold prices.

US economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

XAUUSD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The narrowing form created by the daily candles above keeps gold prices within the medium-term rectangle pattern (blue). A fundamental catalyst is required to liberate gold from the confines of the rectangle which I do not foresee this week unless unforeseen events from Ukraine sway current market sentiment.

Resistance levels:

  • 2000.00
  • 1966.23
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Support levels:

  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 1900.00

CAUTIOUS IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 76% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning a mixed bias is preferred.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USDJPY Outlook – Consolidating Before a Re-test of The 2015 High?
USDJPY Outlook – Consolidating Before a Re-test of The 2015 High?
2022-04-07 08:02:00
Nasdaq 100 Underperforms Dow Jones. ASX 200 at Risk to Hawkish RBA, China Lockdowns
Nasdaq 100 Underperforms Dow Jones. ASX 200 at Risk to Hawkish RBA, China Lockdowns
2022-04-07 00:30:00
Fed Minutes Lay Out Hawkish Balance Sheet Reduction Plan, Nasdaq 100 Holds Losses
Fed Minutes Lay Out Hawkish Balance Sheet Reduction Plan, Nasdaq 100 Holds Losses
2022-04-06 19:00:00
Pound Sterling Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Covers Lost Ground, GBP/USD Slumps
Pound Sterling Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Covers Lost Ground, GBP/USD Slumps
2022-04-06 11:36:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Mixed
Gold
Mixed
USDOLLAR
Oil - Brent Crude