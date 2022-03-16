News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Setup for Post-FOMC Price Action
2022-03-16 11:35:00
EUR/USD Recovery Looks Fragile Amid War Risks as US Dollar Eyes FOMC
2022-03-16 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
2022-03-16 10:00:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
Wall Street
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Before the Fed, Will Gains Follow?
2022-03-16 02:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40.
2022-03-15 18:23:00
Gold
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave
2022-03-16 09:00:00
Gold Price Bubble Bursts as Real Yields Leap Ahead of the Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-16 01:00:00
GBP/USD
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
US Dollar Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-15 20:00:00
USD/JPY
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
2022-03-16 09:05:00
USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2017 High with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-03-15 20:00:00
Hang Seng, CSI 300 Roar Back to Life as Beijing Pledges to Stabilize Markets

Brendan Fagan,

Hang Seng, Covid, Alibaba, Tencent, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • Hang Seng Index posts best session since October 2008, rises 9.08%
  • Chinese tech gets reprieve bid, Tencent and Alibaba jump more than 20%
  • Beijing pledges support to turbulent capital markets, slumping property sector

Chinese stocks soared on Tuesday as Beijing pledged to support capital markets to ease investor concerns. A Chinese state report revealed that Beijing supports Chinese stock listings in overseas markets, as fears were growing over potential delistings in US markets. Beijing also pledged support for turbulent capital markets and the beaten down property sector in an effort to ease global concern(s) about investing in China. Vice Premier Liu He also revealed that U.S. and Chinese regulators were making progress on a cooperation plan for U.S. listed Chinese companies.

Despite recent Covid headwinds across the country, mainland equities and Hong Kong markets ripped higher following the fresh developments out of Beijing. Tencent rose 23% while Alibaba soared by 27%. The Hang Seng Index posted its best session since October 2008, closing 9.08% higher. Despite these strong gains during Tuesday’s session, the Hang Seng remains down more than 2% on the week. China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index jumped 4.3% as well.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Sentiment in the region has been weak of late, as China battles its largest Covid outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Major cities have curbed activity, with lockdowns coming back into effect. Additionally, a recent report from the Wall Street Journal revealed Tencent may be facing a record fine for violating AML (anti-money laundering) rules. As previously mentioned, Chinese stocks listed in the United States have come under increased scrutiny of late, as U.S. regulators continue to press their Chinese counterparts over a myriad of disagreements.

Tuesday’s developments in Beijing could be a turning point for the country’s markets following the recent tumble. As the Fed looks set to embark upon its journey to normal policy, China’s willingness to support markets and the broader economy could make it an appealing investment proposition. With economic data still relatively strong, an environment of easy monetary conditions could allow for Chinese risk-assets to thrive. While domestic and geopolitical risks do remain, tactical opportunities may arise in China following these most recent developments.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

