Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery Looks Fragile Amid War Risks as US Dollar Eyes FOMC
2022-03-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-15 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
2022-03-16 10:00:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Before the Fed, Will Gains Follow?
2022-03-16 02:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 03, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,877.40.
2022-03-15 18:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave
2022-03-16 09:00:00
Gold Price Bubble Bursts as Real Yields Leap Ahead of the Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-03-16 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Steadies Ahead of Fed and BoE as Markets Pause. Will GBP/USD Go Lower?
2022-03-16 07:00:00
US Dollar Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2022-03-15 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
2022-03-16 09:05:00
USD/JPY on Cusp of Testing 2017 High with Fed Rate Hike on Tap
2022-03-15 20:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave

Warren Venketas, Analyst

GOLD FORECAST

  • Positivity around Russia/Ukraine negotiations weigh on gold.
  • Fed rate hike sees Treasury yields soar.
  • $1900 in focus.
Advertisement

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Spot gold prices are tracking two-week lows after Russia/Ukraine talks seem to be gaining traction after comments from President Zelensky – diminishing bullions safe-haven appeal. Crude oil has been weighing on the yellow metal since last week after a fierce sell-off playing into the traditionally positive correlation between the two assets. Lower crude oil prices are seen to stifle inflationary pressures thus weakening gold’s inflation hedge attribute.

The highlight for today is the upcoming Federal Reserve rate decision which currently has money markets anticipating a 25bps hike with an 87% probability as seen in the table below. This is somewhat less than what we have seen earlier this week which may be opening up the slightest chance of a 50bps surprise.

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave

Source: Refinitiv

While I do not think this will come to fruition, I will be focusing on the post-announcement press conference for any hawkish or dovish comments around quantitative tightening, inflation, GDP forecasts and rate path trajectory for guidance.

US Treasury yields (10-year) have hit fresh yearly highs last seen in May 2019 with similar moves in the short-end 2-year yield. This has had a positive influence on real yields, adding to negative pressure on gold as the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing metal increases. Higher yields have buoyed the dollar leaving gold exposed on the downside should this continue.

US 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave

Source: Refinitiv

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tries to Find Support Amidst Bearish Wave

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The threatening blow-out top (steepening uptrend) has developed and resulted in the sharp decline in spot gold price action. There were many suggestions of overextended positioning particularly via the RSI, as mentioned in my previous analysis. The $1900psychological level provides the next key area of confluence and coincides with the 50-day EMA (blue).

With prices almost solely trading above all EMA levels for most of 2022, a break below the 20-day EMA earlier this week may point to a shift in momentum. As has been the case of recent, geopolitics will be the major influence on market movements but should tensions de-escalate, I foresee a correction lower as Fed tightening looks to move forward.

Resistance levels:

  • 2000.00
  • 1959.45
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Support levels:

  • 1900.00/50-day EMA (blue)

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 74% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a bearish bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
Crude Oil Price Outlook – Paring Recent Losses But The Move Looks Unconvincing
2022-03-16 10:00:00
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
USDJPY Soars and Nikkei 225 Steadies as Ukraine Fears Cool, Fed Rate Hike Nears
2022-03-16 09:05:00
Crude Oil May Fall as China Lockdown and Inventory Build Weigh on Prices
Crude Oil May Fall as China Lockdown and Inventory Build Weigh on Prices
2022-03-16 05:00:00
EUR/USD Recovery Looks Fragile Amid War Risks as US Dollar Eyes FOMC
EUR/USD Recovery Looks Fragile Amid War Risks as US Dollar Eyes FOMC
2022-03-16 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
USDOLLAR