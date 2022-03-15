News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver
2022-03-15 10:20:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Holds as Key Support Levels Reinforced
2022-03-15 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as China Lockdowns Dampen Demand Outlook
2022-03-15 04:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Stuck at Support for Lift-Off
2022-03-14 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Hang Seng, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Hike, Ukraine
2022-03-14 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
Gold Falls as Commodity Pullback Saps Inflation Expectations Ahead of FOMC
2022-03-15 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Week: USD Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Oil Technical Setups
2022-03-14 15:30:00
British Pound Dollar Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure at 1.3000
2022-03-14 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Jan 05 when USD/JPY traded near 116.12.
2022-03-15 09:23:00
US Dollar Surges as Yen Sinks on Ahead of Fed Rate Decision. Will USD/JPY Go Higher?
2022-03-15 06:00:00
More View more
Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver

Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • EUR/USD struggling to make any headway.
  • US dollar strength underpinned by elevated US Treasury yields.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce the first in a series of 0.25% interest rate hikes at tomorrow’s FOMC meeting. According to market thinking, this will be the first of seven quarter-point hikes this year with four more expected in 2023. These expectations have boosted the value of the US dollar over the last few weeks and traders will be looking, and listening, to chair Powell’s post-decision statement to see if he has turned further hawkish in the face of rampant inflation. US headline inflation touched 7.9% last week, a fresh 40-year high.

Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver

Chart and data via @Investing.com

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/USD is trying to edge higher but the move looks limited and vulnerable to another leg lower. The pair will continue to be driven by the US dollar, while the euro will remain under constant pressure as the ECB wrestles with stagnating growth and rampant inflation. A hawkish outtake from chair Powell tomorrow will test the pair’s resolve and leave 1.0900 vulnerable. Below here the recent 1.0806 print guards a cluster of prior lows on either side of 1.0770.

Lessons For Becoming a Better Trader

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – March 15, 2022

Euro Price Outlook (EUR/USD) – US Dollar Strength Remains the Prime Driver

Retail trader data show 60.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.54 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.09% lower than yesterday and 9.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.26% higher than yesterday and 19.71% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Chinese Yuan Forecast: CNH Claws Back After Strong Economic Data, PBoC Sustains MLF
Chinese Yuan Forecast: CNH Claws Back After Strong Economic Data, PBoC Sustains MLF
2022-03-15 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as China Lockdowns Dampen Demand Outlook
Crude Oil Prices Fall as China Lockdowns Dampen Demand Outlook
2022-03-15 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Tanks With Commodities as Risks Sink in. Where to For AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Tanks With Commodities as Risks Sink in. Where to For AUD/USD?
2022-03-15 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Lead Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index Lower Amid Stagflation Concerns
Nasdaq 100 May Lead Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index Lower Amid Stagflation Concerns
2022-03-15 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish