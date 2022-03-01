News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: German Inflation (5.1%) Helps Failing EUR/USD
2022-03-01 13:50:00
Swiss Franc Leaps as Euro Sinks on Ukraine War Risk Rotation. Will EUR/CHF Go Lower?
2022-03-01 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Ukraine Tensions, Traders Eye US Strategic Reserve Release
2022-03-01 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bears Brewing as Gaps Fill
2022-02-28 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Ukraine, Powell Testifies, NFPs
2022-02-28 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Russia Sanctions Trigger Rebound, Volatility Surge - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-02-28 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
2022-02-27 08:00:00
Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Reflecting on Volatile End to the Week
2022-02-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-01 08:00:00
Markets Weigh War: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & SPX March Technical Setups
2022-02-28 18:00:00
More View more
Breaking News: German Inflation (5.1%) Helps Failing EUR/USD

Breaking News: German Inflation (5.1%) Helps Failing EUR/USD

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • German CPI – ACT: 5.1%; EST: 5.1%
Advertisement

GERMAN CPI TICKS HIGHER

German inflation figures came in line with expectations with significant advances from the energy component of the measure. With geopolitics fueling rising oil prices, inflation for the reliant Euro zone is likely to remain elevated.

german CPI breakdown

Source: DSTATIS

economic calendar german inflation

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Initial strength from the Euro followed the release giving EUR/USD bulls much needed respite after the dollar dominated much of the days price action. Regardless, the pair remains under pressure as long as the Russia/Ukraine situation persists.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1300
  • 1.1222

Support levels:

  • 1.1500
  • 1.1100

CAUTIOUS IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 62% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, recent changes in long and short positions results in a mixed outlook.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX Tanks and Bund Yields in Free Fall as Risk Sentiment Sours
DAX Tanks and Bund Yields in Free Fall as Risk Sentiment Sours
2022-03-01 12:00:00
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
Gold Prices Moving to the Ebb and Flow of Geopolitics
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks Resistance, Altcoins Short-term Rally Continues
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks Resistance, Altcoins Short-term Rally Continues
2022-03-01 10:03:00
AUD/USD Approaches Key Resistance, EUR/CHF Hovering at Six-Year Lows
AUD/USD Approaches Key Resistance, EUR/CHF Hovering at Six-Year Lows
2022-03-01 09:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EU Stocks 50
Germany 40
Bearish
USDOLLAR