News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism
2022-02-14 07:30:00
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-13 16:00:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
Gold Price Explodes Higher on Sinking Yields and Ukraine Woes. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-02-14 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: Will Crucial UK Inflation Data Validate Rate Hike Expectations?
2022-02-11 17:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
US Dollar Steady as Consumer Sentiment Falls to 11-year Lows
2022-02-11 15:15:00
More View more
Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism

Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices soared to above $94 bbl as the US warned about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • This may add supply constraints to an already tight market, bringing the $100 mark in sight
  • Oil prices are trending higher within an “Ascending Channel”, underscoring a strong upward trajectory

Crude oil prices extended higher during Monday’s APAC mid-day session after soaring 4.3% on Friday. WTI is trading near $94 bbl, and Brent is above $95 bbl. Prices are driven by intensified Russia-Ukraine tensions after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that an imminent invasion is possible. A flurry of diplomacy over the weekend failed to calm investors, even though Moscow denied that it plans to attack its neighbour.

Investors remained jittery about a potential military invasion, which may lead to US and European sanctions and add supply constraints in an already tight market. Ukraine is a key transit hub for oil and gas between Russia and the European Union, transporting 11.9 million metric tons of crude oil between them in 2021, according to S&P Global. A deteriorating situation may disrupt this crucial line of supply and push oil prices even higher, whereas eased tensions may result in the opposite.

On the demand side, the DOE reported that US crude oil inventory unexpectedly fell by 4.756 million barrels last week, whereas market had anticipated a small build. This points to strong demand for energy as the economy gradually exits from Omicron-related restrictions. Total US commercial crude inventories have been falling over the past few months, underpinning prices (chart below). Meanwhile, Asian importers have been paying higher premiums for spot cargos, showing rising physical demand.

WTI Crude Oil Price vs. DOE Total Crude Inventory

Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

On the supply side however, OPEC+ appeared to be reluctant to ramp up supply to meet its output target. The International Energy Agency estimated that the gap between OPEC+ output and its target widened to 900k bpd in January. Earlier this month, the oil cartel’s commitment to increase supply by 400k bpd in March doesn’t seem to be sufficient to ease market concerns about a widening disparity between supply and demand.

Crude oil prices have rallied for eight consecutive weeks, riding the tailwind of supply-demand imbalances, insufficient OPEC+ output increase and heightened geopolitical tensions. Some negative catalysts include ongoing Iran nuclear talks, which may reignite hopes for more Iranian supply to the market should the Middle Eastern country and world powers make progress towards reviving the 2015 de-nuclearization agreement.

Technically, WTI is trending higher within a “Ascending Channel as highlighted on the chart below. The upper and lower bound of the channel may be viewed as immediate resistance and support levels respectively. A key resistance level can be found at around $94.60 – the 261.8% Fibonacci extension. Breaching this level will expose the psychological resistance level of $100. The MACD indicator is trending higher above the neutral midpoint, suggesting that prices riding a strong uptrend but may be vulnerable to a technical pullback.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Tumbles on Escalating Ukraine Crisis, APAC Posited Lower
S&P 500 Tumbles on Escalating Ukraine Crisis, APAC Posited Lower
2022-02-14 01:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Oil, Gold Push Higher as US Intelligence Suggests Russia Could Invade Ukraine “Next Week”
Oil, Gold Push Higher as US Intelligence Suggests Russia Could Invade Ukraine “Next Week”
2022-02-11 19:30:00
US Dollar Steady as Consumer Sentiment Falls to 11-year Lows
US Dollar Steady as Consumer Sentiment Falls to 11-year Lows
2022-02-11 15:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude