British Pound (GBP) Forecast – GBP/USD Pushing Higher Ahead of Heavyweight Data Releases

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Shrugs Off German Balance of Trade Miss
2022-02-09 09:00:00
EURUSD Turns as US Rates Keep Rising While US Indices Await Their Break
2022-02-09 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Eases on JCPOA Restart but WTI Bears Face Heavy Backwardation
2022-02-09 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Keep Selling, Prices Poised to Rise?
2022-02-09 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Bear Bounce Near Complete?
2022-02-08 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Higher Amid Inflation Concerns, Geopolitical Unrest
2022-02-09 05:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Goes to 1830- Break or Bounce?
2022-02-08 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – GBP/USD Pushing Higher Ahead of Heavyweight Data Releases
2022-02-09 10:30:00
British Pound Steadies Ahead of US CPI as the US Dollar Pauses. Where To For GBP/USD?
2022-02-09 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Post-NFP Rally Stalls Ahead of US Inflation Report
2022-02-07 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – February 2022: USD Strong, AUD & NZD Weak, Stocks Mixed
2022-02-07 16:30:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – GBP/USD Pushing Higher Ahead of Heavyweight Data Releases

British Pound (GBP) Forecast – GBP/USD Pushing Higher Ahead of Heavyweight Data Releases

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • UK 10yr bond yields trim recent highs but remain firm.
  • US CPI and UK GDP will steer GBP/USD in the short term.

Cable (GBP/USD) is nudging higher in early trade, helped by a marginally weaker US dollar and an accommodative UK gilt complex, ahead of two important data releases later in the week. The 10yr UK benchmark gilt is trading with a yield of 1.435%, down from a multi-year high of 1.50% made on Tuesday but still nearly 50 basis points higher on the year. The gilt market has been pricing in a series of further UK rate hikes over the last few weeks and this is underpinning the British Pound against a range of other currencies.

British Pound (GBP) Forecast – GBP/USD Pushing Higher Ahead of Heavyweight Data Releases

The Bank of England’s 25 basis point rate hike last week to 0.50% is expected to be followed by a further 25bp hike at the next MPC meeting in March with further hikes priced in throughout the year as the central bank grapples with a multi-decade high inflation rate (5.4%). At the last MPC meeting, the BoE said that inflation may hit in excess of 7% in the short term. Rates markets are now pricing in a Bank Rate of 1.5% by the end of 2022.

In the short term, cable will be moved by the latest look at US inflation on Thursday (13:30 GMT) and the December UK GDP numbers that will be released on Friday (07:00 GMT). Both releases need to be closely followed by GBP/USD traders.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The outlook for GBP/USD remains mixed on the daily chart with a series of lower highs still in place, while the recent series of lower lows was broken at the end of January. The pair are trapped in the middle of all three simple moving averages adding to the mixed outlook. Initial resistance comes is seen around 1.3630 while support is seen at 1.3515.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – February 9, 2022

British Pound (GBP) Forecast – GBP/USD Pushing Higher Ahead of Heavyweight Data Releases

Retail trader data show 54.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.19 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.66% higher than yesterday and 7.89% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.02% lower than yesterday and 2.10% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Shrugs Off German Balance of Trade Miss
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Shrugs Off German Balance of Trade Miss
2022-02-09 09:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher Amid Inflation Concerns, Geopolitical Unrest
Gold Prices Extend Higher Amid Inflation Concerns, Geopolitical Unrest
2022-02-09 05:00:00
Dow Jones Advance Sets a Positive Tone for APAC Stocks Amid Recovery Hopes
Dow Jones Advance Sets a Positive Tone for APAC Stocks Amid Recovery Hopes
2022-02-09 01:00:00
Lyft Stock Sinks as Chipotle Gains in Post-Market Trade on Fourth-Quarter Earnings
Lyft Stock Sinks as Chipotle Gains in Post-Market Trade on Fourth-Quarter Earnings
2022-02-09 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish