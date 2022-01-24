News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-24 15:00:00
Germany PMI Data Beat: Manufacturing (60.5), Services (52.2)
2022-01-24 08:50:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast - WTI at Risk as the Equity Rout Threatens to Spill Over to Commodities
2022-01-22 13:00:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns
2022-01-24 14:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-24 07:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-24 15:00:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
US Dollar Remains Firm Despite Soft US PMI, Equities Under Pressure

Kaithleen Pesantez,

U.S. PMI Main Talking Points:

  • Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash: 55 actual vs 56.7 estimated
  • Markit Composite PMI Flash: 50.8
  • Markit Services PMI Flash: 50.9 actual vs 57.6 estimated
  • US growth slows to an 18-month low with Omicron wave

U.S. PMI being an important economic indicator brings to light the difficulties that the manufacturing and service sectors are currently facing because of the pandemic. It is at no surprise that the supply chain issue has continued with labor shortages and disruptions due to rising cases and most recently, Omicron wave.

This is a developing story….

--- Written by Kaithleen Pesantez, Market Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Kaithleen on Twitter: @ktpesantez

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

