US Dollar Remains Firm Despite Soft US PMI, Equities Under Pressure
U.S. PMI Main Talking Points:
- Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash: 55 actual vs 56.7 estimated
- Markit Composite PMI Flash: 50.8
- Markit Services PMI Flash: 50.9 actual vs 57.6 estimated
- US growth slows to an 18-month low with Omicron wave
U.S. PMI being an important economic indicator brings to light the difficulties that the manufacturing and service sectors are currently facing because of the pandemic. It is at no surprise that the supply chain issue has continued with labor shortages and disruptions due to rising cases and most recently, Omicron wave.
This is a developing story….
--- Written by Kaithleen Pesantez, Market Strategist for DailyFX.com
