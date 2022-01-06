S&P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-06 09:30:00
EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
2022-01-06 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude on Track to Fill November Price Gap
2022-01-05 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-05 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rally Fails as US Dollar Lifted by Fed Minutes. Will XAU/USD Gain Support?
2022-01-06 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Difficult to Trust the Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-05 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bucks US Dollar Strength as FOMC Rattles Markets. Will GBP/USD Rally?
2022-01-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-06 07:00:00
USDJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD – Options for a Dollar Response to Surge in Fed Forecasts
2022-01-06 02:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening

S&P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening

Justin McQueen, Strategist

S&P 500, Fed, NFP Analysis and News

  • QT Talk Weighs on Risk Appetite
  • Equities, Cryptos and Cross-JPY Dumped
  • Market Sensitivity to Upcoming US Data Heightened

Quicker Return To QT

Markets have been taken by surprise (me included) by the depth of the discussion surrounding balance sheet normalisation, in other words, quantitative tightening. Among the key headlines from the minutes, some members observed that “the balance sheet could potentially shrink faster than last time if the Committee followed its previous approach”, this is a result of the current weighted average maturity of the Fed’s Treasury holdings being shorter than previously. Additionally, “almost all participants agreed that it would likely be appropriate to initiate balance sheet runoff at some point after the first increase in the target range for the federal funds rate” with the runoff happening closer to liftoff compared to 2018, where the runoff took place 2yrs after liftoff.

S&amp;P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening

Now while the talk of QT has stepped up in recent weeks (as mentioned yesterday) and a reminder that Powell did mention it in his presser, my view is that markets were caught out by how much was discussed, particularly with Fed Officials signalling that QT is on the way sooner than what many had expected. With 2018 still fresh in the mind regarding QT, equities have taken a hit taking cross-JPY and cryptos with it as Europe digests the minutes. Although, I suspect we see a reprieve heading into the US session.

S&P 500 Struggled in 2018 When Fed Embarked on QT

S&amp;P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening

Source: Refinitiv

US Data to Watch

Going forward, this will likely increase the market sensitivity to the upcoming US data, particularly with money markets raising bets of a March rate hike. Yesterday’s ADP smashed estimates at 807k vs exp. 400k. However, as I have said previously, the predictive value of ADP for NFP is tenuous at best, but it does hold relevance for how markets may position themselves in anticipation of the NFP report. As such, the bar is set high for NFP to surprise on the upside.

ADP Link with NFP is Tenuous

S&amp;P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening

Elsewhere, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will garner attention, particularly the prices paid component, after the sizeable drop in the Manufacturing PMI prices paid index. Should we see a similar drop in today’s release, expectations that inflation is close to its peak will likely rise and thus provide reprieve for US fixed income as well as equities.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
2022-01-06 09:00:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-01-06 05:00:00
S&P 500 Sinks as FOMC Meeting Minutes Hint at Earlier, Faster Rate Hikes
S&P 500 Sinks as FOMC Meeting Minutes Hint at Earlier, Faster Rate Hikes
2022-01-05 23:00:00
What Is The Metaverse Anyway?
What Is The Metaverse Anyway?
2022-01-05 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish