USD/CAD Analysis: CAD Data May Be Most Impactful Amid Aggressively Hawkish Rates Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Leaks Lower, US Dollar Aided by Fed Hikes and Yields. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-01-05 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure
2022-01-05 05:00:00
Oil Prices Boosted by Bullish API Report, OPEC Outlook as NFP Report Nears
2022-01-05 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-05 09:30:00
Nasdaq Takes a Dive and USDJPY Rally Carries Appealing Reversal Ris
2022-01-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure
2022-01-05 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rally Continues, US Dollar Risks Lie Ahead
2022-01-05 10:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2022-01-04 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Leaks Lower, US Dollar Aided by Fed Hikes and Yields. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-01-05 06:00:00
Nasdaq Takes a Dive and USDJPY Rally Carries Appealing Reversal Ris
2022-01-05 02:00:00
More View more
USD/CAD Analysis: CAD Data May Be Most Impactful Amid Aggressively Hawkish Rates Outlook

USD/CAD Analysis: CAD Data May Be Most Impactful Amid Aggressively Hawkish Rates Outlook

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Fed, BoC, CAD Analysis and News

  • US 10YR Psychological Level Continues to Cap
  • FOMC Minutes Unlikely to Stoke Notable Market Reaction, QT Chatter Increasing
  • Fed Hawkish Pivot May Have Happened at Inflation Peak
  • Canadian Data Critical For Near Term Policy Implications

The move across the fixed income complex has grabbed returning traders attention thus far, in which the US 10yr rose the November peak, slightly under 1.7%. However, to me, this felt like a bit of a FOMO trade with a new year, meaning new risk limits set for traders and therefore, popular trades such as short fixed income and by extension, short JPY had been re-engaged. To add to his, the increased optimism over the threat that the Omicron variant would have likely assisted the move higher in rates, particularly as the US curve had bear steepened a touch. That being said, 1.7% on the 10yr is a big psychological level that capped upside in Q4 and thus, a catalyst would be needed to see that level breached convincingly.

Traders Re-engage with Short Bonds

USD/CAD Analysis: CAD Data May Be Most Impactful Amid Aggressively Hawkish Rates Outlook

Source: Refinitiv

FOMC Minutes Unlikely to Stoke Notable Market Reaction, QT Chatter Increasing

Today will see the release of the FOMC minutes, however, this is unlikely to provide much in the way of a noteworthy market reaction. For two reasons, three rate hikes are near fully priced for 2022 and secondly, the talk seems to be shifting towards balance sheet normalisation, in other words, quantitative tightening. The latter has even been mentioned by Uber Dove, Neel Kashkari, who yesterday stated that the strategy used by the Fed previously, worked well, although added that the balance sheet is unlikely to come down to pre-pandemic levels.

USD/CAD Analysis: CAD Data May Be Most Impactful Amid Aggressively Hawkish Rates Outlook

Elsewhere, yesterday saw the release of the first tier 1 US data of the new year, in the form of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, and the component that garnered the most interest was the sizeable drop in prices paid. Now while this is not a like for like comparison to US inflation, much like on the way up, it provides a slight indication for the next move in CPI, which should ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid, signal much the same, the Fed may have ironically, stopped out of their transitory inflation view right at the peak.

Fed Hawkish Pivot May Have Happened at Inflation Peak

USD/CAD Analysis: CAD Data May Be Most Impactful Amid Aggressively Hawkish Rates Outlook

Aside from US monetary policy, the outlook for the Bank of Canada’s policy could be a big factor for the Canadian Dollar in the next two weeks, given that the upcoming Canadian data will be key as to whether the bank hikes this month or not. But first, I will refer you to my tweet ahead of the BoC’s December meeting, which near enough marked the short term bottom in USD/CAD.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

USD/CAD Analysis: CAD Data May Be Most Impactful Amid Aggressively Hawkish Rates Outlook

As it stands, money markets are pricing in a 65% chance of a 25bps rate rise at the January meeting. However, keep in mind, that the BoC stuck pat on its rate hike guidance at the December meeting, stating that they remain committed to holding rates at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed, which is likely seen in the middle quarters of this year. Now while the concerns over Omicron have eased, the key focus will be on economic data starting with Friday’s labour market report, the BoC Business Outlook Survey (Jan 17th) and the inflation data (Jan 18th) ahead of the meeting. In turn, data will have a sizeable impact on the Loonie, given, not only the near term policy implications but also the rate outlook for the rest of 2022, where money markets are ludicrously pricing in 130bps worth of tightening (20% chance of 6 hikes). To me, even 5 rate hikes seems like a tall order for the BoC to surprise on the hawkish side.

Bank of Canada Money Market Pricing Raises Risk of CAD Disappointment

USD/CAD Analysis: CAD Data May Be Most Impactful Amid Aggressively Hawkish Rates Outlook

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rally Continues, US Dollar Risks Lie Ahead
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rally Continues, US Dollar Risks Lie Ahead
2022-01-05 10:30:00
USD Breaking News: U.S. Dollar Fades on ISM Manufacturing PMI Miss
USD Breaking News: U.S. Dollar Fades on ISM Manufacturing PMI Miss
2022-01-04 15:11:00
Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News
Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News
2022-01-04 13:20:00
Gold Prices – XAU/USD Remains Humble as Dollar Resilience Holds
Gold Prices – XAU/USD Remains Humble as Dollar Resilience Holds
2022-01-04 12:00:00
Advertisement