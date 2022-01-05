S&P 500 Sinks as FOMC Meeting Minutes Hint at Earlier, Faster Rate Hikes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY Heads Towards Range Top; EUR/USD Consolidates; EUR/GBP Breaks Support
2022-01-05 17:10:00
Gold Prices Grapple with Rising Real Yields and U.S. Dollar Outlook
2022-01-05 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude on Track to Fill November Price Gap
2022-01-05 20:00:00
Gold Prices, Dow Jones May Rise if Retail Traders Add Onto Downside Exposure
2022-01-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-05 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Difficult to Trust the Rally - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-05 19:00:00
Gold Prices Grapple with Rising Real Yields and U.S. Dollar Outlook
2022-01-05 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rally Continues, US Dollar Risks Lie Ahead
2022-01-05 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips to Five Year Highs-Exhaustion Ahead?
2022-01-05 19:00:00
Euro Leaks Lower, US Dollar Aided by Fed Hikes and Yields. Will EUR/USD Fall?
2022-01-05 06:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Sinks as FOMC Meeting Minutes Hint at Earlier, Faster Rate Hikes

S&P 500 Sinks as FOMC Meeting Minutes Hint at Earlier, Faster Rate Hikes

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500, Federal Reserve, FOMC, Treasury Yields – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 falls nearly 2% as Fed offers hints of faster tightening
  • 10-year US Treasury soars to 1.71%, highest level since April
  • US Dollar relatively mixed, Bitcoin and gold tumble with major indices

The S&P 500 fell sharply on Wednesday as market participants digested the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which hinted that tighter policy may be closer than previously expected. The hawkish release sparked a major rout across risk assets, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index falling more than 3%. The 10-year Treasury yield surged to 1.71%, its highest level since April. Gold and silver both declined, coming under pressure from rising Treasury yields. Bitcoin also fell victim to the rout, slicing through a key support level at $45,666.

Following December’s FOMC meeting, markets moved to price in a more hawkish Fed in 2022 and beyond. Wednesday’s release of the meeting minutes highlights that the “Fed put” should be repriced lower, as the Committee discussed faster rate hikes and more aggressive balance sheet normalization than the previous cycle.

The FOMC minutes also discussed the Omicron variant, but recent US economic data suggests that the recovery remains resilient in the face of rising cases. Private sector jobs data for December showed the largest increase in 7 months, highlighting the growing strength of the domestic labor market.

S&P 500 Futures (ES) 1 Hour Chart

S&amp;P 500 Sinks as FOMC Meeting Minutes Hint at Earlier, Faster Rate Hikes

Chart created with TradingView

Following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, futures traders moved quickly to price in an 80% probability of a first Fed rate hike in March. Perhaps the most notable part of the FOMC release was the following:

“Participants generally noted that, given their individual outlooks for the economy, the labor market, and inflation, it may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated

Open acknowledgement of more aggressive tightening could pave the way for additional jitters in the near-term for equity markets. Continued pressure from higher rates could see weakness in frothy names, as well as the large megacap tech firms that have propelled markets higher over the last 18 months. While it may take some time for the market to reprice the road ahead in 2022, market participants should be wary of the Federal Reserve’s intent to remove liquidity from the markets.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

What Is The Metaverse Anyway?
What Is The Metaverse Anyway?
2022-01-05 20:00:00
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: EURGBP Grinds Lower after EU PMI Disappoints
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: EURGBP Grinds Lower after EU PMI Disappoints
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Gold Prices Grapple with Rising Real Yields and U.S. Dollar Outlook
Gold Prices Grapple with Rising Real Yields and U.S. Dollar Outlook
2022-01-05 11:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rally Continues, US Dollar Risks Lie Ahead
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rally Continues, US Dollar Risks Lie Ahead
2022-01-05 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish