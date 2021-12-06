Natural Gas Plunges Over 10% on Warmer Winter Forecasts

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Drops a 6th Straight Week Amid Extreme Volatility
2021-12-04 20:36:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leaps as Omicron Fears Ease; Airline Stocks Take Off as Bargain Hunters Swoop In
2021-12-06 22:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-12-06 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold After the Bear Flag Breach, CPI on Deck
2021-12-06 17:07:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
2021-12-06 18:00:00
More View more
Natural Gas Plunges Over 10% on Warmer Winter Forecasts

Natural Gas Plunges Over 10% on Warmer Winter Forecasts

Brendan Fagan,

Natural Gas, Inflation, Commodities, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • Natural gas prices plunge through $4.000 on warmer forecasts, growing stockpiles
  • U.S. natural gas prices are down 40% from recent October highs
  • Delay to heating season could decrease demand by 35 billion cubic feet in Dec.
Advertisement

Natural gas futures tumbled by as much as 11% on Monday as forecasts for warm weather continued to hamper demand expectations. Monday’s decline meant that natural gas was the worst performing commodity among U.S. raw materials. Natural gas saw a meteoric rise in price as traders placed bets on low winter inventories in the U.S. Some of that positioning has been unwound over the last few weeks, as mild weather to begin the winter months has allowed domestic stockpiles to replenish.

Natural Gas Plunges Over 10% on Warmer Winter Forecasts

Courtesy of HFIR Weather

The recent sell-off in natural gas prices has eased fears over widespread inflation, with many wondering just a few months ago how expensive it would be to heat their home during the winter months. This will come as welcome news to those at the Federal Reserve, where policymakers have continued to advocate that price pressures are merely transitory. The cooldown of natural gas prices comes as the result of a mild uptick in domestic production, as well as the aforementioned warm weather. The delay to the start of “heating season” in the United States is estimated to lower demand by roughly 35 billion cubic feet in December. While prices remain elevated due to limited stockpiles throughout Europe and Asia, it appears that the U.S. may be turning the corner when it comes to natural gas price pressures.

Natural Gas Futures Daily Chart

Natural Gas Plunges Over 10% on Warmer Winter Forecasts

Chart created with TradingView

Monday’s sharp decline saw front month Henry Hub contracts gap lower and open trade below the key psychological $4.000 level. After flirting with the 2014 high of $6.493 in late September, U.S. natural gas has fallen more than 40%. After opening up down nearly 7%, price traded up to the 200-day moving average before reversing lower. With mild weather expected to remain throughout much of the U.S., price may look to continue lower. The fundamental construct remains skewed toward the downside, as mild forecasts and growing stockpiles wreak havoc on price.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Cryptocurrencies Hammered Over the Weekend, ETH/BTC Spread Continues to Rally
Cryptocurrencies Hammered Over the Weekend, ETH/BTC Spread Continues to Rally
2021-12-06 10:30:00
AUD/USD at the Extremes, Fading EUR/GBP Rallies Remains Appropriate
AUD/USD at the Extremes, Fading EUR/GBP Rallies Remains Appropriate
2021-12-06 09:05:00
Evergrande Shares Slump to a Multi-Year Low on Fresh Default Fears
Evergrande Shares Slump to a Multi-Year Low on Fresh Default Fears
2021-12-06 08:44:00
Metaverse Cryptocurrencies: What Exactly Are You Buying?
Metaverse Cryptocurrencies: What Exactly Are You Buying?
2021-12-03 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas