Copper Breaks Through Key Support on Sustained Omicron Worries

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, EUR/USD, Gold and Oil: Fibonacci for Price Action Levels
2021-12-01 17:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-01 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, EUR/USD, Gold and Oil: Fibonacci for Price Action Levels
2021-12-01 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Intra-Day Price Setup
2021-12-01 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Dives as CDC Confirms First Omicron Case in the US
2021-12-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones to Test 200-day Moving Average: US Indices Technical Outlook
2021-12-01 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Omicron Lands in the U.S., Implications for the USD and S&P 500
2021-12-01 19:43:00
Gold Price to Face Further Losses on Failure to Defend November Low
2021-12-01 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Positioning Signals in Focus
2021-12-01 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-30 20:30:00
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
More View more
Copper Breaks Through Key Support on Sustained Omicron Worries

Copper Breaks Through Key Support on Sustained Omicron Worries

Brendan Fagan,

Copper, Commodities, Metals, Inflation, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • Copper prices fall by 1% as world’s largest producer hints at falling prices
  • Omicron fears continue to rout risk assets as commodities continue to fall
  • Global stockpiles remain low, potentially preventing sharp moves lower
Advertisement

Copper prices retreated by more than 1% on Wednesday as fears of a virus resurgence routed risk assets. The emergence of the Omicron variant has hit commodities markets particularly hard, as market participants scramble to price in a winter season of weakened growth and demand. Copper prices had already been under pressure due to the issues facing China’s property sector. Of note, the CEO of the world’s largest copper producer, Codelco, warned of lower prices through 2024. Despite improving conditions in China, export demand may be hindered as Omicron could force countries to revisit stricter border policies.

Despite equity markets and other commodities facing significant pressure from Omicron-related headwinds, copper prices continue to be supported by low global stockpiles. Stockpiles at the London Mercantile Exchange have fallen to their lowest levels since early March, while warehouses in Shanghai continue to report inventories near 12 year lows. It remains to be seen whether the rebound in Chinese factory activity will be sustained through December, as input prices fall and power rationing around the country eases. A rekindling of demand across China could support prices throughout December and into early 2022.

Copper Futures Daily Chart (Front Month, COMEX)

Copper Breaks Through Key Support on Sustained Omicron Worries

Chart created with TradingView

Recent headwinds saw front-month copper futures fall through key support at $4.28. This was a level that has often been a pivot point for trends, with the last break in early November retracing the very next day. While price appears vulnerable given the uncertain nature of the Omicron variant, limited global supply could continue to buoy prices. Should price fail to hold the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement at $4.1915, a test of the August low below $4.000 could be on the cards. Copper continues to look vulnerable as the chart appears to be rolling over and the fundamental construct also looks to be weakening. However, a blend of key support and limited supply could reignite copper to explore higher prices.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink on Omicron and Fed Risks. ASX 200 Reversal Signal in Focus
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink on Omicron and Fed Risks. ASX 200 Reversal Signal in Focus
2021-12-02 01:00:00
Omicron Lands in the U.S., Implications for the USD and S&P 500
Omicron Lands in the U.S., Implications for the USD and S&P 500
2021-12-01 19:43:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Intra-Day Price Setup
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Intra-Day Price Setup
2021-12-01 16:00:00
USD Breaking News: Dollar Undeterred by Mixed PMI’s, NFP in Focus
USD Breaking News: Dollar Undeterred by Mixed PMI’s, NFP in Focus
2021-12-01 15:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper