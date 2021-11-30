British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Rally May Run Out of Steam

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Buying Picks Up Prior to Omicron Scare, CAD Flips Net Short - COT Report
2021-11-30 12:05:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
2021-11-29 19:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink as Moderna CEO Warns on Omicron Ahead of OPEC+. Where To for WTI?
2021-11-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Bounces from Big Level - Can it Hold?
2021-11-29 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Covid Worries Don’t Capsize Markets Just Yet, But Watch the Dow and US Dollar
2021-11-30 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook for this Week
2021-11-30 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment
2021-11-30 10:28:00
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: XAU Drops With Inflation Bets, Iron Jumps on China News
2021-11-30 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink as Moderna CEO Warns on Omicron Ahead of OPEC+. Where To for WTI?
2021-11-30 06:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Moderna CEO Predicts Vaccines to Struggle with Omicron - FT

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Rally May Run Out of Steam

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Rally May Run Out of Steam

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

EUR/GBP price, news and analysis:

  • EUR/GBP will likely slip back after its rally over the past few days as the Euro was boosted by concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and whether existing vaccines will be effective against it.
  • Meanwhile, a reshuffle of the UK Labour Party’s shadow Cabinet should have little impact on GBP even though opinion polls show Labour neck-and-neck with the ruling Conservatives.

EUR/GBP rally at risk as Omicron fears recede

The strong rally in EUR/GBP that has lifted it from a low of 0.8380 on November 22 to its current level close to 0.85 is under threat, principally on evidence that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is more contagious and dominant than previous variants but also less deadly.

It was news of Omicron that spooked the markets Friday and again this week, not helped by the chief executive of Moderna who was reported by the Financial Times as predicting that existing vaccines will be much less effective at tackling Omicron than earlier strains of Covid-19 and warning it would take months before pharmaceutical companies can manufacture new variant-specific jabs at scale.

Now, however, it has also been reported that the new variant is not as deadly as previous ones and news of it could even be positive if it kills off more lethal strains. That should help the Euro generally, and specifically EUR/GBP, which remains within a downward-sloping channel and could struggle to make a long-lasting break above the 0.85 level.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 26 – November 30, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

UK shadow cabinet reshuffled

On the other side of the coin, the British Pound has largely ignored a reshuffle of the opposition Labour Party’s senior shadow ministers. Of the most recent opinion polls, three out of four have shown Labour with a small lead over UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives but a General Election remains far in the future and could be preceded by reported moves among the Conservatives to replace Johnson.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP could benefit if the US Dollar recovers as attention returns to high US inflation and consequent Federal Reserve rate hikes, weakening the Euro against other currencies as well as USD.

Sentiment positive for EUR/GBP

Note, though, that IG client positioning data are pointing to further EUR/GBP strength. The retail trader numbers show 65.00% of traders are net-long, with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.86 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.05% higher than yesterday but 32.22% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.26% higher than yesterday and 34.48% higher than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week, and these recent changes in sentiment warn that EUR/GBP may continue higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

-- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
Omicron Impact on Markets to Wane | Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-30 12:30:00
USD Buying Picks Up Prior to Omicron Scare, CAD Flips Net Short - COT Report
USD Buying Picks Up Prior to Omicron Scare, CAD Flips Net Short - COT Report
2021-11-30 12:05:00
Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment
Gold Price Outlook: Struggling to Break Higher Despite Renewed Risk-Off Sentiment
2021-11-30 10:28:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2021-11-30 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish