EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Takes Shape as Crude Defends October Low
2021-11-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Will Retail Traders Flip Net-Long as Thanksgiving Nears?
2021-11-24 02:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Appointment, Rate Hike Expectations & Strong USD Weigh on Gold
2021-11-24 11:30:00
Gold Prices Hit by Rising US Yields Lifting the US Dollar. Will XAU/USD Go Lower?
2021-11-24 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Hit by Crude Oil, US Dollar and US Yields Impacts. Where to for USD/JPY?
2021-11-24 06:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Takes a Break, Chart Set-Up Remains Positive

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • US dollar idles near a 16-month high in holiday-thinned trade.
  • US inflation moves ever higher.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases, events, and speeches by using the DailyFX Calendar

The latest FOMC minutes, released last night, show that the Fed remains cautious over growth and ongoing price pressures. In yesterday’s statement, the staff outlook judged that the risks to the baseline projection for economic activity were skewed to the downside and that the risks around the inflation projection were skewed to the upside’. Core personal consumption rose by 4.1% in October on a year-on-year basis, data revealed yesterday, while the PCE Price Index rose by 5% over the same time frame. These figures, the Fed’s favored measure of price pressures, will add to calls for the US central bank to rein in its bond-buying program at an increased pace and force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than originally expected.

The annual Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US today, coupled with shortened trading hours on Friday, is expected to pare any movement in the greenback until markets re-open next Monday. The dollar remains just off its best levels in 16-months and the daily chart suggests that further gains are likely in the weeks ahead. The weekly chart shows an unbroken five-week run of gains and a series of higher highs and higher lows since the start of the year. The 200-day average was eventually broken, and with ease, a couple of weeks ago after capping gains between the end of September and the start of November. The next level of resistance is likely around the 97.80 level.

US Dollar (DXY) Weekly Price Chart November 25, 2021

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

