Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Still at Risk After Hitting 2-Month Low
2021-11-23 08:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Bearish Technical Reversal - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-23 19:14:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
Volatility Picking Up in FX Markets - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
USD/JPY Bullish Price Action Fuel by Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-11-23 16:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
NZD/USD Volatile After RBNZ Lifts OCR Rate by 25 Basis Points. Focus Shifts to US PCE

NZD/USD Volatile After RBNZ Lifts OCR Rate by 25 Basis Points. Focus Shifts to US PCE

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Economy – Talking Points

  • NZD/USD sees volatility in response to 25 bps RBNZ rate hike
  • RBNZ projections see interest rate increasing to 2% by end of 2022

**Breaking News- Check Back For Full Article**

The New Zealand Dollar saw volatile trading, with a bias to the downside, against the US this morning after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) opted to increase its benchmark rate. The central bank increased its official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points, in line with analysts’ expectations. The OCR now stands at 0.75%, which is 50 basis points higher than the post-pandemic low. The NZD weakness may be due to some outsized bets that called for a 50 bps hike.

However, a faster rate tightening cycle was also laid out by the RBNZ as rising prices pressure central bank leaders. The RBNZ now projects a 2% OCT by the end of 2022. The island nation’s inflation rate is at 4.9% and inflation expectations hit the highest level in nearly 10 years, according to a survey released earlier this month. The faster rate hiking forecast may help temper some of those price gains, particularly in the housing market, where mortgage rates have already seen a steep increase.

NZD/USD 1-Minunte Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

