News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-23 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Still at Risk After Hitting 2-Month Low
2021-11-23 08:00:00
US Dollar Leaps on Fed Re-Nomination Pumping Up Treasury Yields. Will USD Keep Going?
2021-11-23 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
2021-11-22 16:11:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – Sellers Remain in Control as US Treasury Yields Jump
2021-11-23 12:00:00
Gold Looks to Defend Key 1800 Level as PCE Inflation Data Nears
2021-11-23 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall Further as USD Strength Persists
2021-11-23 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs
2021-11-23 15:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-23 10:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs

US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

US Dollar Outlook:

  • The preliminary November US Markit Manufacturing PMI met expectations, halting what had been a three month slide in the index.
  • However, the other two PMI readings released – Services and Composite – came in below expectations, signaling that the US economy’s robust growth trajectory may have slowed in November.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the major USD-pairs collectively have a mixed bias ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

US Growth Proxies Mostly Weaker

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is taking a breather this morning after the release of the preliminary November US Markit PMI reports. While the gauge of manufacturing activity met expectations, reversing a three month decline, the two more important readings – the services and composite – both slipped, suggesting that US economic activity may have slowed in November from its previous breakneck pace. Coming into this week, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow 4Q’21 growth tracker pegged real annualized GDP at +8.2%.

Here are the data driving the US Dollar this morning:

  • USD Markit US Manufacturing PMI (NOV P): 59.1 as expected, from 58.4
  • USD Markit US Services PMI (NOV P): 57.0 versus 59.0 expected, from 58.7
  • USD Markit US Composite PMI (NOV P): 56.5 from 57.6

See the DailyFX Economic Calendar for Tuesday, November 23, 2019.

DXY INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: 5-MINUTE PRICE CHART (November 23, 2021) (CHART 1)

US Dollar Rally Halted amid Mixed November US Markit PMIs

Following the PMI reports, the US Dollar’s brief rally on the session was halted, with pairs like EUR/USD and GBP/USD rallying around the news. The moves were minor, however, with the DXY Index falling back from 96.55 to 96.48 at the time this report was written. The US Dollar remains broadly elevated so far this week, however, having clocked in significant gains to fresh yearly highs around the news that Fed Chair Jerome Powell would be nominated for a second term.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Turkish Lira Continues Blowout Nearing 20% Daily Decline, ZAR Caught in its Wake
Turkish Lira Continues Blowout Nearing 20% Daily Decline, ZAR Caught in its Wake
2021-11-23 13:30:00
Market Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal for NZD/USD | Webinar
Market Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal for NZD/USD | Webinar
2021-11-23 12:30:00
Gold Price Outlook – Sellers Remain in Control as US Treasury Yields Jump
Gold Price Outlook – Sellers Remain in Control as US Treasury Yields Jump
2021-11-23 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall Further as USD Strength Persists
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall Further as USD Strength Persists
2021-11-23 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bearish