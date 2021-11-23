News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-23 10:30:00
EU Breaking News: Flash PMI Indicates November Expansion, Euro Higher
2021-11-23 09:19:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Still at Risk After Hitting 2-Month Low
2021-11-23 08:00:00
US Dollar Leaps on Fed Re-Nomination Pumping Up Treasury Yields. Will USD Keep Going?
2021-11-23 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
2021-11-22 16:11:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Looks to Defend Key 1800 Level as PCE Inflation Data Nears
2021-11-23 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gutted After Powell Nom, XAU/USD Bear Flag
2021-11-22 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall Further as USD Strength Persists
2021-11-23 10:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-22 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-23 10:30:00
US Dollar Leaps on Fed Re-Nomination Pumping Up Treasury Yields. Will USD Keep Going?
2021-11-23 06:00:00
More View more
EU Breaking News: Flash PMI Indicates November Expansion, Euro Higher

EU Breaking News: Flash PMI Indicates November Expansion, Euro Higher

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD Analysis

  • EU business activity shows growth despite COVID-19 fears.
  • Spotlight on U.S. PMI later today.
Advertisement

NOVEMBER PMI SURPRISE BEAT PUSHES EURO HIGHER

Eurozone PMI exceeded expectations this morning:

  • Composite = 55.8, EST 53.2
  • Manufacturing = 58.6, EST 57.3

A reading above 50 is suggestive of an expanding economy which was expected after Germany and France gave some indication to the estimate beat this morning when both countries announced positive prints. This may come as a surprise to many considering the current COVID-19 situation in Europe, and was reflected post-announcement with the Euro trading marginally higher against the greenback.

Closing off 2021 high energy prices, supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 concerns are likely to remain and hinder EU economic growth. This will not bode well for Euro bulls and could see further depreciation against the dollar.

PMI DATA:

Eurozone PMI

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The U.S. dollar gained further ground on the Euro yesterday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell was reelected. Markets consider Powell the “hawkish” choice but in reality he is far from a hawk, which leads me to believe the dollar rally will correct itself short-term. Later today, U.S. PMI data (see calendar above) could swing momentum back in favor of EUR/USD bears – data dependent.

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall Further as USD Strength Persists
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Fall Further as USD Strength Persists
2021-11-23 10:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Decline Yet Again, More Pain Ahead?
Natural Gas Prices Decline Yet Again, More Pain Ahead?
2021-11-22 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
2021-11-22 16:11:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50
EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR