Natural Gas Prices Decline Yet Again, More Pain Ahead?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-22 20:39:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-22 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination
2021-11-22 12:00:00
Crude Oil Tanks on Speculation of Supply From the US and Japan. Will WTI Continue to Break Support?
2021-11-22 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
2021-11-22 16:11:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gutted After Powell Nom, XAU/USD Bear Flag
2021-11-22 18:00:00
Powell versus Brainard: Next Fed Chair Pros and Cons
2021-11-22 13:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-22 20:39:00
British Pound Outlook: US Dollar Strength Holds GBP/USD Bulls at Bay
2021-11-21 03:56:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-22 20:39:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-22 19:00:00
More View more
Natural Gas Prices Decline Yet Again, More Pain Ahead?

Natural Gas Prices Decline Yet Again, More Pain Ahead?

Brendan Fagan,

Natural Gas, Commodities, Inflation – Talking Points

  • Natural gas remains rangebound but continues to hold key support
  • Milder forecasts for the next 6-10 days weighing on sentiment
  • Easing of sky-high energy prices offers support to “transitory” camp
Advertisement

Natural gas prices began the week on the backfoot as weather forecasts for the beginning of December were warmer than previously expected. Despite U.S. supply being down relative to this time last year, mild forecasts for the West Coast weighed heavily on price, with front month Henry Hub futures falling by over 5%. Revisions to forecasts made on Friday showed that temperatures throughout the central and western parts of the U.S. would be “above” and “much above” normal temperatures for this time of year.

U.S. Temperature Forecast, Next 6-10 Days

Natural Gas Prices Decline Yet Again, More Pain Ahead?

Courtesy of HFIR Weather

Front-month contracts have notably fallen to keep support around $4.800 MMBtu, with price effectively rangebound below $5.200. Ahead of Wednesday’s EIA data release, experts are forecasting a draw of roughly 20 Bcf. The fundamental construct remains mixed, as predictions of a dwindling U.S. stockpile clashes with mild weather forecasts. Should bulls regain control and break higher out of the current range, the 50-day moving average may be a key first target around $5.368. However, a reversal lower on any potentially prolonged stretch of warmer weather could see a rush lower to a key pivot zone above $4.500.

Natural Gas Futures (COMEX, Front Month) Daily Chart

Natural Gas Prices Decline Yet Again, More Pain Ahead?

Chart created with TradingView

With natural gas prices cooling off along with other important commodities, central bankers at the Federal Reserve may begin to breathe a sigh of relief in regard to inflation. Falling energy costs would be beneficial to producers, many of whom in Europe have had to shutter their doors over rising input costs. While that has not happened on a large scale in the United States, lower energy costs may be one of the first dominos to fall in support of the transitory argument on inflation. Falling producer prices could potentially stop the squeeze on consumer prices, offering some much desired relief to many in Washington and around the United States.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Dow Jones Outperforms after Powell Renomination. Nikkei 225 at Risk
2021-11-23 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: U.S. Tech Stocks Remain Attractive as Real Yields Decline, Powell Reappointed
2021-11-22 16:11:00
Jerome Powell Tapped by Biden for Second Term as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell Tapped by Biden for Second Term as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
2021-11-22 14:49:00
EUR/USD Under Pressure amid German Lockdown Fears, Strong US Dollar
EUR/USD Under Pressure amid German Lockdown Fears, Strong US Dollar
2021-11-22 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas