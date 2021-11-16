Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Tumble Will Struggle for Momentum Without Dollar Leading, Earnings Will Spur Inflation
2021-11-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible
2021-11-15 19:40:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Steadies on Biden–Xi Non-Event. Will US Stocks Make a New High?
2021-11-16 07:30:00
EURUSD Tumble Will Struggle for Momentum Without Dollar Leading, Earnings Will Spur Inflation
2021-11-16 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes US Retail Sales for Direction
2021-11-16 05:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-11-16 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD. Trend to Resume or Reversal For Sterling?
2021-11-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Dollar Index Slips on Treasury Yield Dip and Mixed Data in Asia. Can USD Get a Grip?
2021-11-15 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
2021-11-15 03:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook

Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook

Justin McQueen, Strategist

AUDUSD, AUDNZD Price Analysis and News

  • Australian Wage Data Key for RBA Monetary Policy Considerations
  • AUD/NZD Elevated Relative to Bond Spreads

Australian Wage Data Key for RBA Monetary Policy Considerations

A plethora of RBA commentary overnight amid the release of the November meeting minutes as well as Governor Lowe’s speech. Within the RBA’s minutes, members noted that the risks to the inflation forecast had changed, as the distribution of possible outcomes shifted upwards. In which the main uncertainties were related to the persistence of current disruptions to global supply chains and the behaviour of wages at the lowest unemployment rate in decades. Alongside this, members agreed that the central scenario for the economy continued to be consistent with the cash rate remaining at its current level until 2024. This is in stark contrast to money market pricing, where the cash rate is seen at 1% by the end of next year. That being said, the central scenario for rates unchanged until 2024 is also predicated on sluggish wage growth, therefore tonight’s Q3 wage data release will be closely watched for Aussie traders, where a strong beat is likely to provide a bid for AUD.

Expectations are for wage growth y/y to rise to 2.2% from 1.7%. A reminder that the RBA expects H2 21 wage growth at 2.25% and given the importance that the RBA has placed on wages, strong data is likely to raise expectations that the RBA will soon give up on its central scenario.

RBA Rate Expectations

Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook

Source: ASX

AUD/USD Techs to Watch

Near-term resistance resides at 0.7360-65, which marks the 50 and 100DMAs. Therefore, a topside break would be a significant development for AUD bulls, potentially opening up a move towards the 0.7450 area. On the downside, support sits at 0.7315-20 and 0.7275.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook

Source: Refinitiv

AUD/NZD Elevated Relative to Bond Spreads

A modest reprieve for AUD/NZD, however, the cross is beginning to look slightly rich vs 10yr bond spreads. In turn, with the 100DMA situated at 1.0471, this may curb further upside. Although, it is important to keep in mind that the RBNZ rate decision is scheduled next week, and given current market pricing for 35bps worth of tightening next week, there is a risk of hawkish disappointment, should the Bank only raise rates by 25bps.

AUD/NZD Chart: Hourly Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Wages Key to AUD/USD and RBA Outlook

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Strength Underpinned by Rate Hike Expectations
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Strength Underpinned by Rate Hike Expectations
2021-11-16 10:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Strong UK Jobs Data
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-11-16 09:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF
2021-11-15 22:00:00
EUR/GBP Pressured by Rate Expectations and Covid Cases, UK Inflation Data Looms
EUR/GBP Pressured by Rate Expectations and Covid Cases, UK Inflation Data Looms
2021-11-15 10:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD