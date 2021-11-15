Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness
2021-11-15 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible
2021-11-15 19:40:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-11-15 19:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-15 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Gold Price Stages Eight Day Rally as RSI Climbs Into Overbought Zone
2021-11-15 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Setups: AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-11-15 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Dollar Index Slips on Treasury Yield Dip and Mixed Data in Asia. Can USD Get a Grip?
2021-11-15 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
2021-11-15 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/jGXcpc8HTu
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF $CHFJPY $EURCHF $GBPCHF Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/15/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Analysis-CHFJPY-EURCHF-GBPCHF.html https…
  • Greenback strength on Monday saw the US Dollar Index surge as high as 95.60 before cooling slightly $USD $DXY https://t.co/dJQcn5GnnY
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.43% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NFEuuCfWJv
  • Richmond Fed President Barkin (a voter in 2022) says the infrastructure bill is not short-term stimulus. On rates says they could react to inflation if it persists, but willing to wait a little longer to see if it doesn't abate on its own.
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.13% Gold: -0.08% Silver: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/htLUt7hxdb
  • Fed's Barkin: - I do not believe the infrastructure bill is a form of short-term stimulus - I anticipate that supply chain issues will last into 2022
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.17%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EbMr2XVcOD
  • If there were ever a 'buy the rumor, sell the news' scenario, this would be it https://t.co/W1lxOAI7Js
  • UK PM Johnson: - I hope to reach a negotiated settlement with Northern Ireland - Triggering Article 16 would be perfectly legitimate
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

Brendan Fagan,

Swiss Franc, CHF, CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF – Talking Points

  • CHF/JPY continues to decline from fresh yearly high, previous 2021 high eyed
  • EUR/CHF downtrend remains intact, key pivot zone eyed for potential reversal
  • GBP/CHF has potentially carved a bottom, previous support now resistance?
Advertisement

CHF/JPY Technical Analysis

After making a swift break higher to fresh yearly highs in the first few sessions of the month, CHF/JPY has since fallen onto the backfoot. A swift decline for the pair from overbought conditions has seen seven losing sessions out of the last eight. As mentioned, the pair’s robust melt higher saw the relative strength index (RSI) approach 80, indicating severely overbought conditions were present.

The move lower over the last couple of weeks has been constrained by overhead trendline resistance, which has guided price lower. Price may continue to guide lower to the previous yearly high of 122.771, a level which may act as a key pivot point. With sellers firmly in control of this cross, traders may look for a test of the 50-day moving average should the previous yearly high fail as support.

CHF/JPY Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/CHF Technical Analysis

EUR/CHF finds itself on the backfoot as well, with price failing to hold the 0.236 Fibonacci level at 1.064 as support. Despite gyrating price action to begin November, the trend lower has continued as the pair looks to test the upper bound of a key pivot zone from the 2020 lows. Price immediately reversed from these levels during two separate tests in March and May of last year. Should that replicate in the coming weeks, traders may eye a retest of the aforementioned 0.236 Fib level. A break lower through this key zone would see the cross trade to lows not seen since 2015.

EUR/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

Chart created with TradingView

GBP/CHF Technical Analysis

GBP/CHF appears to have carved out a bottom above 1.2300 following a break lower from a bear flag. Confirmation of the bear flag saw the cross break the lower bound of a descending channel it had been carving out since early May. Sentiment was already bearish, as a Death Cross had formed in early October. With 1.2300 propping up price in the near-term, the cross may find resistance in the form of previous support, being the lower bound of the multi-month descending channel. A break back into the channel could see price retest 1.2500, but a failed breakout may bring 1.2300 back into play.

GBP/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, EUR/CHF, GBP/CHF

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Pressured by Rate Expectations and Covid Cases, UK Inflation Data Looms
EUR/GBP Pressured by Rate Expectations and Covid Cases, UK Inflation Data Looms
2021-11-15 10:34:00
Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness
Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness
2021-11-15 09:00:00
US Consumer Confidence Drops to Lowest Level in a Decade, Pulling Dollar From Highs
US Consumer Confidence Drops to Lowest Level in a Decade, Pulling Dollar From Highs
2021-11-12 15:04:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

CHF/JPY
EUR/CHF
Mixed
GBP/CHF