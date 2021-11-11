US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream

US Dollar Price, Chart, and Analysis

US inflation continues to soar.

US dollar strength is seen across the board.

Inflation in the US soared to its highest level since November 1990 with prices across the board moving higher, data showed yesterday. The headline rate hit 6.2%, compared to market estimates of 5.8%, while the core rate rose to 4.6% against expectations of 4.3%. This latest jump in price pressures will surely put to bed the multi-month ‘transitory’ argument and will add pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates sooner rather than later.

The strength of the US dollar against a range of other major currencies post-inflation data is clear with a couple of USD-pairs hitting multi-month lows. GBP/USD printed an 11-month low of 1.3364 earlier in today’s session, while EUR/USD touched 1.1458, a low last seen in July 2020. Both Sterling and the Euro have their own weaknesses and when combined with the US dollar’s ongoing strength suggests that these pairs may fall further. USD/JPY has resumed its multi-month move higher, adding around 120 pips post-CPI data, while USD/CAD has added over 150 pips over the same time frame.

The daily DXY chart below shows the strong upward trend channel that has guided the greenback higher is still in place. The basic channel shows repeated higher highs and higher lows made over the past five months, a strong indicator of bullish sentiment. Yesterday’s rally has pushed DXY into heavily overbought territory – using the CCI indicator – leaving the greenback vulnerable to a small pullback, or a period of consolidation, to normalize this reading. Overall the trend remains strong, suggesting that the greenback will move higher over the coming weeks.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart November 11, 2021

