S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain to Rebound from Wednesday’s Decline, Consumer Sentiment Data Eyed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback on Failed Test of October High
2021-11-11 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-10 20:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Underway– XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-11 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
2021-11-11 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Consumer Inflation Expectations (NOV) Actual: 4.6% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain to Rebound from Wednesday’s Decline, Consumer Sentiment Data Eyed $ES_F $SPY $SPX Link:…
  • Market pricing for the BOC and RBA has been dragged forward in recent weeks, with both central banks now expected to raise rates in the first half of 2022. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/0qfCt6lgAb https://t.co/UenONCmrqg
  • USD/JPY cooling off after breaking back through 114.00 $USDJPY https://t.co/sEtpBrPrq2
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QCVbmeGQgD
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.50% Gold: 0.68% Oil - US Crude: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gvRQLh6d5h
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (OCT) Actual: 54.3 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.99%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 79.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZcH7offhtR
  • AUD/USD continues its descent, cruising through 0.7300 during Thursday's session $AUDUSD https://t.co/f2aeoiZQvX
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (OCT) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain to Rebound from Wednesday’s Decline, Consumer Sentiment Data Eyed

S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain to Rebound from Wednesday’s Decline, Consumer Sentiment Data Eyed

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500, US Economic Data, Central Bank Policy, Inflation– Talking Points

  • S&P 500 gains by just 0.06% as markets rebound from Wednesday’s decline
  • Materials sector buoyed by strength amongst metals prices
  • Mega-cap tech supports indices, consumer sentiment data eyed

The S&P 500 rebounded slightly on Thursday after hot inflation data on Wednesday saw equities give up recent gains. Tech stocks rose as semiconductor names rebounded sharply, followed by materials names. Materials were buoyed by higher metals prices, which are often seen as a hedge against rising inflation. Seven of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 were positive on Thursday. Despite WTI prices falling slightly, the energy sector was one of the session’s strongest performers.

The broader market was also supported by gains across mega-cap tech, with Apple, Amazon, and Google all posting positive sessions. Despite the slight rebound, market participants may continue to worry about elevated inflation. Bond markets were closed on Thursday due to Veteran’s Day which left rates unchanged for the session, allowing equities to plot their own course.

S&P 500 1 Hour Chart

S&amp;P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain to Rebound from Wednesday’s Decline, Consumer Sentiment Data Eyed

Chart created with Trading View

Although inflation data is in the rearview mirror, market participants may continue to look to economic data for near-term direction. Friday sees the release of a preliminary reading on consumer sentiment, with retail sales data following next week. The health and sentiment of the American consumer may help paint a clearer picture when it comes to Fed policy, particularly when the U.S. central bank may look to begin tightening. Central banks around the world have already begun the tightening process, with Mexico hiking rates on Thursday by 0.25%. While much of the policy action has been contained to emerging markets, various countries are beginning to act on rampant inflation. Whether the U.S. and other major developed markets follow suit in the near-term is yet to be seen. A continuance of elevated inflation in the U.S. may weigh on equity valuations as market bets on rate hikes get pulled forward.

US Economic Calendar

S&amp;P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain to Rebound from Wednesday’s Decline, Consumer Sentiment Data Eyed

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points
USD/MXN Jumps as Bank of Mexico Hikes Rates by 25 Basis Points
2021-11-11 19:30:00
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
US Dollar Strength Leaves Sterling And the Euro In Its Slipstream
2021-11-11 12:00:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-11 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Sliding Towards Support as UK GDP Disappoints
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Sliding Towards Support as UK GDP Disappoints
2021-11-11 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish