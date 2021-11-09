News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now
2021-11-09 10:30:00
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Falls Post Infrastructure Bill, Nikkei 225 May Rise
2021-11-09 01:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Nearing Big Levels
2021-11-09 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Significant Hurdle, Brainard Bullish for Gold
2021-11-09 09:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
2021-11-09 11:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Are They Establishing Ranges?
2021-11-09 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now

EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • German ZEW highlights a more optimistic outlook.
  • EUR/USD remains stuck in a range and at the greenback’s mercy.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The latest German ZEW data suggest that while current conditions are difficult, there may be better times ahead for the Eurozone’s largest member state and the block as a whole. According to the ZEW report, experts expect growth to resume and inflation to reduce in both the Eurozone and Germany over the next six months.

EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now

Ahead, traders should monitor ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech at 13:00 for any commentary about inflation and the market’s current rate hike pricing.

The recent weakness in the US dollar has helped push EUR/USD higher but it may now take a more fundamental move to nudge the pair back above the 1.1690/1.1700 zone. Last Friday’s break below 1.1514, a 16- month low, was quickly bought back and suggests that a range between 1.1515 and 1.1700 will likely hold over the short term. We identified this box structure last week and suggested that support may be tested, and this view hasn’t changed.

EUR/USD Testing Support Ahead of the Latest US Jobs Report

Euro (EUR/USD) Daily Price Chart November 9, 2021

EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now

Retail trader data show 57.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.37 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.81% lower than yesterday and 3.43% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.09% higher than yesterday and 0.53% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

