Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Consolidating, NFP Could Shake Things Up

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Tanks Ahead of OPEC+ and Against Upbeat Tone Post FOMC. Can WTI Get a Grip?
2021-11-04 07:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-03 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye NFP Report After FOMC Steepens Yield Curve, Drags USD
2021-11-04 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunge Exposes Trend Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-11-03 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Tumbles After Bank of England Leaves UK Interest Rate Unchanged
2021-11-04 12:30:00
GBP Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downside Beckons Despite Likely UK Rate Hike
2021-11-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Consolidating, NFP Could Shake Things Up
2021-11-04 11:30:00
S&P 500 Hits New Record and USDJPY Stock Still After Fed Taper…Meets Expectations
2021-11-04 04:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England (BoE) Leave Rates Unchanged, Sterling Slips

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Consolidating, NFP Could Shake Things Up

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Consolidating, NFP Could Shake Things Up

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

Advertisement

JAPANESE YEN FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Japanese Yen is trading marginally higher today against the U.S. dollar after a relatively dovish Fed announcement yesterday. Anticipation around tightening was quelled by Fed Chair Jerome Powell as he mentioned supply chain constraints and inflationary pressure will ease with time suggestive of a more patient approach. Tapering was declared as expected which has not (as of yet) caused any radical market reaction previously seen in 2013 during the aptly named “taper tantrum”. This being said, the fundamental environment remains supportive for the U.S. dollar going forward and should only increase as the threat of rate hikes increase in the future – data dependent.

This morning Japanese PMI prints were released which came in above the 50 level which generally refers to an expanding services sector (see calendar below). These positive numbers helped support Yen bulls but may quickly turnaround tomorrow in the event of strong NFP data.

Japan services PMINon-farm payrolls NFP

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY Daily Chart:

USD/JPY daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The 114.00 horizontal level has proved to be a vital measure of the USD/JPY pair. It has served as resistance and support at important junctures throughout history and this time is no different. A break above the 114.00 level, sanctioned by a break above consolidation resistance (black) would likely result in a strong bullish uptick towards the 61.8% Fibonacci at 115.60– Fibonacci taken from June 2015 high to June 2016 low.

A push below consolidation support (black) may bring in the subsequent support targets into consideration. Although USD/JPY has recently come out of the overbought region of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), it may not be wise to look for moves against the strong uptrend.

From a mean reversion perspective, price action reflects a substantial gap between the 200- day EMA (yellow) which could lead to a pullback after which a likely extension of the current upside momentum will resume.

Key resistance levels:

  • 115.60 – 61.8% Fibonacci level
  • 114.00

Key support levels:

  • 113.26 – recent swing low
  • 112.42 – 50% Fibonacci level

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT POINTS TO SHORT-TERM UNCERTAINTY

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net short on USD/JPY, with 69% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we take a contrarian view on sentiment which suggests further upside on the pair however, the net change (daily) in long positions outweigh shorts which result in a mixed disposition.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Tumbles After Bank of England Leaves UK Interest Rate Unchanged
GBP/USD Tumbles After Bank of England Leaves UK Interest Rate Unchanged
2021-11-04 12:30:00
Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles to Push Higher as Ethereum (ETH) Takes the Spotlight
Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles to Push Higher as Ethereum (ETH) Takes the Spotlight
2021-11-04 11:30:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React
Bank of England Preview: How Will The Pound (GBP) React
2021-11-04 10:30:00
US Dollar (DXY) Pushing Higher as The Fed Starts to Tighten
US Dollar (DXY) Pushing Higher as The Fed Starts to Tighten
2021-11-04 10:24:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Mixed
Japan 225