Hang Seng Under Pressure as Fears Mount Over China Slowdown

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-02 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC
2021-11-02 21:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rising Wedge, Will the Fed Feed Gold Bears?
2021-11-02 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; November Fed Meeting Preview
2021-11-02 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index opened higher after the Japanese election result delivered a decisive majority to the incumbent LDP party. Will Nikkei 225 hold? Find out from @DanMcCarthyFX here:https://t.co/Ma1OL2LqAc https://t.co/B9MnUeDAwP
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Hang Seng Under Pressure as Fears Mount Over China Slowdown Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/02/Hang-Seng-Under-Pressure-as-Fears-Mount-Over-China-Slowdown.html https://t.co/IQ58Yh6Qsg
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Final (OCT) Actual: 51.8 Previous: 45.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • 🇳🇿 Employment Change QoQ (Q3) Actual: 2% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • 🇳🇿 Unemployment Rate (Q3) Actual: 3.4% Expected: 3.9% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Final (OCT) due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 45.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Employment Change QoQ (Q3) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Unemployment Rate (Q3) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.9% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • USD/CAD is threatening a breakout here into the November open - the immediate focus is on 1.2365-1.2440 for guidance. Get your $USDCAD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/EMzLA8ieF4 https://t.co/nhRKnCCG1F
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.04% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/C6zFa0EeTO
Hang Seng Under Pressure as Fears Mount Over China Slowdown

Hang Seng Under Pressure as Fears Mount Over China Slowdown

Brendan Fagan,

Hang Seng, China, China Slowdown, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • Hang Seng Index falls below the 50-day moving average as shares continue to slide
  • Fears over China’s economic slowdown continue to weigh on sentiment
  • Covid cases in mainland China cause school closures; local breakouts continue

Shares in Hong Kong remain under pressure as fears over China’s economic slowdown continue to plague near-term prospects. Equity markets in Hong Kong and the mainland came under pressure on Monday as Beijing halted classes at various schools due to rising COVID cases. China’s recent adoption of the “Covid Zero” plan has limited foreign visitors, and market participants are beginning to worry about the drag that the limited interaction may have on the economy. Over the last few weeks, various Chinese companies have highlighted Beijing’s coronavirus policies as the main impediment to strong quarterly performance.

Shares of the Hang Seng Index gave back gains of 1.9% to finish lower by 0.22% on Monday. The Hang Seng Tech Index, a subcomponent of the main index, gave back gains of 4% to close just 0.6% higher. Tech shares in Hong Kong have struggled over the last few months as Beijing has cracked down on education and gaming equities. With a significant divergence in the performance of US and Hong Kong based tech shares becoming apparent, opportunities may arise for traders in the form of a “catch-up” trade.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Hang Seng Under Pressure as Fears Mount Over China Slowdown

Chart created with TradingView

Market participants will now likely look to central bank policy as a determinant of near-term sentiment. Wednesday will see the Federal Reserve interest rate decision, with the potential announcement of a taper of asset purchases. With the US set to begin normalizing policy, the PBOC may have to remain flexible with its policy approach, given the slew of headwinds facing the country. Stress in the property sector, energy shortages, and buoyant commodity prices have hampered economic activity of late. These headwinds have placed the region’s major indices under pressure of late and may continue to do so unless pressures begin to alleviate.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bullish Signal for EUR/GBP as Short Positions Jump: Market Sentiment Webinar
Bullish Signal for EUR/GBP as Short Positions Jump: Market Sentiment Webinar
2021-11-02 13:00:00
Ethereum (ETH) Prints Another All-Time High as Alt-Coins Gain Traction
Ethereum (ETH) Prints Another All-Time High as Alt-Coins Gain Traction
2021-11-02 12:00:00
DAX 40, S&P 500 Technical Update: Q4 Forecast Playing Out Nicely
DAX 40, S&P 500 Technical Update: Q4 Forecast Playing Out Nicely
2021-11-02 11:00:00
ZAR Update: USD/ZAR Stabilizes as Local Election Results Become Clearer
ZAR Update: USD/ZAR Stabilizes as Local Election Results Become Clearer
2021-11-02 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50