Bullish Signal for EUR/GBP as Short Positions Jump: Market Sentiment Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-02 08:30:00
ASX 200 Drops as RBA Ditches Yield Target Before BoE and the Fed. Where To for Australian Stocks?
2021-11-02 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-02 08:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-01 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Testing Near-term Uptrends
2021-11-02 13:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Falling Ahead of BoE, Fed Meetings
2021-11-02 09:10:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Iran states that oil sales have significantly improved #OOTT
  • $USD trying to set support around the 14.4% marker of the recent bullish move the 23.6% fibo caught support last week, showed up ahead of the bullish engulf from Friday $DXY in focus ahead of FOMC tomorrow and NFP on Friday https://t.co/jkdXApcauQ https://t.co/v80hMMMKAR
  • 🇨🇦 Building Permits MoM (SEP) Actual: 4.3% Expected: 3.1% Previous: -2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 79.13%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jGS7uhFucm
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.39% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tyULRYUuJP
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Building Permits MoM (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.1% Previous: -2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • CME to introduce micro Ether futures on December 6th, pending review
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out or FOMO is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/7BKVfO1Ga3
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/LLfWoNjNmo
  • China's Premier Le says China's economy faces new downward pressure - State Media
Bullish Signal for EUR/GBP as Short Positions Jump: Market Sentiment Webinar

Bullish Signal for EUR/GBP as Short Positions Jump: Market Sentiment Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Markets are in reasonably good form ahead of the monetary policy decisions this week by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, as well as Friday’s US non-farm payrolls data and a meeting of OPEC+.
  • In the meantime, IG client sentiment data are sending out a bullish contrarian trading signal for EUR/GBP.

Trader confidence high ahead of policy meetings

Trader confidence is high, with US stock markets not far from their record highs ahead of Wednesday’s monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve, Thursday’s announcement by the Bank of England and Friday’s US non-farm payrolls data.

That optimism has kept the main US stock market indexes near to their record highs although volumes will likely be low until the Fed and the BoE meetings have ended.

In the meantime, IG client positioning data are sending out a bullish signal for EUR/GBP.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 6 – November 2, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The retail trader data show 67.77% of traders are net-long EUR/GBP, with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.10 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.96% lower than yesterday and 28.21% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.26% higher than yesterday and 38.20% higher than last week.

Here at DailyFX, we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the EUR/GBP price may soon move higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

EUR/USD Trading Basics: What Is EUR/USD And Why Trade It?

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum (ETH) Prints Another All-Time High as Alt-Coins Gain Traction
Ethereum (ETH) Prints Another All-Time High as Alt-Coins Gain Traction
2021-11-02 12:00:00
DAX 40, S&P 500 Technical Update: Q4 Forecast Playing Out Nicely
DAX 40, S&P 500 Technical Update: Q4 Forecast Playing Out Nicely
2021-11-02 11:00:00
ZAR Update: USD/ZAR Stabilizes as Local Election Results Become Clearer
ZAR Update: USD/ZAR Stabilizes as Local Election Results Become Clearer
2021-11-02 11:00:00
EUR/CHF Deeply Oversold, EUR/GBP Facing Post-Brexit Row
EUR/CHF Deeply Oversold, EUR/GBP Facing Post-Brexit Row
2021-11-02 10:11:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish