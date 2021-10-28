British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Downside Risk as ECB Meets

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Fails to Break Despite Google, EURUSD Will Struggle for Break Despite Heavy Event Risk
2021-10-28 04:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/CAD. Levels to Watch
2021-10-28 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build
2021-10-28 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC
2021-10-28 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-28 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Doge not going down without a fight...#doge #SHIB @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/ARo1caPxrq
  • Turkish Central Bank Governor - Reason for rate cut was to create space by getting rid of temporary factors on inflation - Will evaluate how much space the temporary factors allow for rate cuts - there is limited room for further easing by year-end $TRY
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (OCT) Actual: -39K Expected: -20K Previous: -31K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Gold Prices at Risk with US GDP in the Spotlight Before Upcoming FOMC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/10/28/Gold-Prices-at-Risk-with-US-GDP-in-the-Spotlight-Before-Upcoming-FOMC.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #XAUUSD #gold #GDP #federalreserve https://t.co/HXU72yIJX0
  • 🇮🇹 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 114.9 Expected: 112.2 Previous: 113.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • 🇮🇹 Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 118.4 Expected: 118.5 Previous: 119.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/x8IUl8AE3A https://t.co/TBNoIveMBg
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Change (OCT) Actual: -39K Expected: -20K Previous: -30K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • 🇩🇪 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 5.4% Expected: 5.4% Previous: 5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.90%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JxHrOUuJRX
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Downside Risk as ECB Meets

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Downside Risk as ECB Meets

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

EUR/GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Trading in EUR/GBP will be dominated near-term by this session’s monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank and its President’s news conference.
  • The ECB and President Christine Lagarde will likely remain dovish and that could weaken EUR/GBP and other Euro crosses.

EUR/GBP at risk of sliding lower

EUR/GBP could be jolted lower by this session’s monetary policy announcements by the European Central Bank even though the ECB will leave all its policy levers where they are. The statement itself will be neutral for the Euro but the risk is that its President Christine Lagarde will continue to be more dovish than the markets at her press conference 45 minutes later.

As I wrote here, the Eurozone central bank will be happy if the Euro barely reacts to the meeting. However, as the chart below shows, EUR/GBP has been trading in a narrow range between 0.84 and 0.85 since October 12 and now looks ripe for another leg lower to levels not seen since February 2020.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 19 – October 28, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Eurozone inflation worries

The ECB is much more likely to signal a move to reducing its monetary stimulus programs at its December meeting, where new staff economic projections will be available. The problem for Lagarde before then is that the ECB is considerably more optimistic about Eurozone inflation than the markets are.

Currently, Eurozone inflation is at 3.4%, well above the ECB’s 2% target and its highest level for 13 years. Yet Lagarde still argues that these high inflation readings will be transitory, pushing back against market expectations that the central bank will begin increasing its deposit rate as soon as late 2022.

If she persuades the markets that she’s right – which seems unlikely – EUR/GBP would fall steeply but more likely is that she simply restates her position and the drop in EUR/GBP is more gentle.

UK Budget ignored

Turning to Wednesday’s UK Budget, there was unsurprisingly nothing to move the markets in the statement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak; there rarely is. However, there were rises in the share prices of companies like JD Wetherspoon that will benefit from changes in the tax regime for alcoholic drinks, and there was also a steep drop in the yield on the 10-year UK Government bond. Sterling, however, barely reacted and attention among Sterling traders will now turn to next Thursday’s meeting of the Bank of England’s rate-setting monetary policy committee.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
USD/BRL Points Lower as Brazilian Central Bank Raises Selic Rate by 1.5%
USD/BRL Points Lower as Brazilian Central Bank Raises Selic Rate by 1.5%
2021-10-27 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision
2021-10-27 19:46:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?
2021-10-27 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish