News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-22 15:00:00
EUR/USD Eyeing Former YTD Low, EUR/GBP Maintains Range, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-10-22 08:26:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-22 15:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-22 15:00:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-22 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook Undecided after BoE’s Inflation Warning and Mixed UK Data
2021-10-22 09:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels
2021-10-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate on Track for Three-Day Decline as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-10-22 15:00:00
Japanese Yen, US Dollar Gain Amid Inflation Woes. Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Reverse?
2021-10-22 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @IGcom: With the yen being a big trade recently, @JMcQueenFX @DailyFX, speaking with @JeremyNaylor_IG, picks up a short EUR/JPY trade as…
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0J5pV63Spe
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.02% Germany 30: 0.74% FTSE 100: 0.58% Wall Street: 0.27% US 500: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P4CEDhjMsB
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-22
  • A healthy showing for developed world economic health with today's October PMIs. These are the 'composite' figures for the various major countries/regions that updated: https://t.co/AzBypYuCK7
  • $GBPJPY pullback continues as looked at yday, trendline couldn't hold the lows and now price dipping into that first nearby support zone https://t.co/gKPwYclw75 https://t.co/Byesm0sgXn
  • Wow. If you haven't seen the Trump-connected $DWAC story this morning, pull up a 1 minute chart. This thing is not meant to handle this scale of volume...
  • USD/ZAR tests critical support after Evergrande payment boosts demand for Emerging Market (EM) currencies. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/E5BzrAGCzg https://t.co/fpPhFlyUHY
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.50% Gold: 1.61% Oil - US Crude: 0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VAeAev930K
  • $SNAP's open is as bad as the afterhours, post-earnings activity suggested. Interestingly, this -21.8% gap lower on the open is only the second most severe plunge in its short, four-and-a-half year trading history https://t.co/KNddJX97PC
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Warren Venketas, Analyst

FINTWIT ANALYSIS

  • Gold fighting both fundamentally and technically.
  • Upcoming ECB interest rate decision next week.
  • SPX hits record highs.
Advertisement

IMPENDING GOLD BREAKOUT

Gold prices have been steadily increasing as the tug of war between rising global inflation and rising Treasury yields continue. Bullion is often considered as a hedge against rising inflation however the rate of price appreciation is quite minimal in comparison to cryptocurrencies which are reaching all-time-highs. It seems as if market participants may be swapping out gold for the crypto market as an alternative inflation hedge.

Focusing on gold for now, it could be that the current inflationary pressure is outweighing rising treasury yields. COVID-19 fears has somewhat subsided relative to prior months which has diminished the safe-haven appeal for the yellow metal.

SPOT GOLD DAILY CHART

spot gold daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Gold has been conforming to a symmetrical triangle formation (black) which is now being tested at triangle resistance. An upside breakout could be on the cards should todays daily candle close above triangle resistance. This being said, many analysts advise for a second daily candle confirmation close above resistance before considering long entries.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 1763.30
  • Triangle trendline support (black)

ECB TO REMAIN ACCOMODATIVE AS HAWKISH PRESSURE INCREASES

The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce their interest rate decision next week (see calendar below) which is likely to remain unchanged as confirmed by the Reuters poll in the graphic below.

ECB economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The ECB’s current dovish approach may be under threat as inflation pressure rises, most recently exacerbated by soaring energy prices in Europe. Although this has been evident many weeks already, the second-round effects may still be forthcoming in future data. ECB officials are now being divided by the strong headwinds facing their current policy outlook and could lead to a revision of rate hikes going forward. This could have bullish undertone for the Euro after a dismal year against the U.S. dollar.

reuters ECB rate poll

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/USD chart above shows the recent depreciation of the Euro against the greenback. After the rectangle breakout (blue), the Euro has found support at 1.1524 making a swift recovery towards the 23.6% Fibonacci level at 1.1680. A confirmation candle close above this Fibonacci resistance level could open up room towards 1.1800. Similarly, a break below 1.1602 could result in further downside towards 1.1524.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not favor any particular direction at this point, maybe slight upside but nothing convincing. The aforementioned potential key level breaks will display on the RSI giving further indication on short-term momentum.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.1900
  • 1.1800
  • 1.1680 – 23.6% Fibonacci

Key support levels:

  • 1.1602
  • 1.1524

EARNINGS SEASON BOLSTERS S&P 500 INDEX

U.S. equities have shrugged off prior concerns regarding inflation and supply chain holdups after several major stocks exceeded earnings estimates. Many companies reported successfully passing on additional costs to the end consumer thus boosting revenue numbers. Present high consumer demand is allowing for this relationship to prosper but the sustained level of inflationary pressure and lesser central bank support may lead to longer-term detrimental impacts on the SPX index and its constituents.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields continue to ascend which traditionally does not favor tech stocks. Once earnings have been digested by markets (factoring in higher yields), we may say a significant drop in tech stock prices as higher yields negatively weigh on their valuations.

Boost your stock market knowledge with our articles on the types of stocks available, how equities impact the economy, and getting started with stock trading.

SPX DAILY CHART

SPX daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

In last week’s Fintwit article, I eluded to the looming EMA bullish crossover (blue) which has since unfolded as expected. The index now trades above the long-term trendline support (black). I believe there is more upside to come (although minimal) after which we will likely see a downside correction post-earnings season which should overlap with asset tapering by the Fed.

Key resistance levels:

  • 4600.00

Key support levels:

  • 4550.00
  • 4500.00

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Correction Persists, US PMIs Mixed
US Dollar Correction Persists, US PMIs Mixed
2021-10-22 14:20:00
South African Rand Dollar Update: Evergrande, Commodities & Key Levels for USD/ZAR
South African Rand Dollar Update: Evergrande, Commodities & Key Levels for USD/ZAR
2021-10-22 11:25:00
British Pound Outlook Undecided after BoE’s Inflation Warning and Mixed UK Data
British Pound Outlook Undecided after BoE’s Inflation Warning and Mixed UK Data
2021-10-22 09:30:00
EUR/USD Eyeing Former YTD Low, EUR/GBP Maintains Range, EU PMIs Mixed
EUR/USD Eyeing Former YTD Low, EUR/GBP Maintains Range, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-10-22 08:26:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
EUR/USD
Mixed
Gold
Bullish
Silver
Mixed
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish