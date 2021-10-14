News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here?
2021-10-14 07:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-14 09:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
News
Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength
2021-10-14 11:10:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-14 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
  • Banks quarterly results are blowing past expectations so far....bullish for $XLF
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.89% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.53% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.51% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/53QTbRVWgt
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 PPI MoM (SEP) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (02/OCT) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (OCT/09) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (09/OCT) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • $Gold breakout continued to run, tagged the next spot of resistance confluence around the 1800 handle + descending trendline $GC_F https://t.co/S3rHdgl4IR https://t.co/LcjxAGnZJa
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/or6urdsJQt
  • And off we go...Ethereum (ETH/USD) +3.62% @ $3735.4. #ethereum #eth #ethusd @DailyFXTeam https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/10/14/Ethereum-ETH-Primed-to-Break-Higher-as-Resistance-Comes-Under-Renewed-Pressure-.html
  • ECB's Rehn - Medium term inflation expectations have increased to around 1.9%, which is in-line with the ECB's Strategy
Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength

Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USD Analysis & News

  • Eyes on BoE Speeches in light of Aggressive Hawkish Bets
  • Tenreyro & Mann Typically Dovish Leaning

The main highlight for GBP traders will be on the upcoming speeches from BoE Officials given the aggressive tightening priced into UK rates. While the rates market appears pretty conclusive that the BoE will tighten policy this year, it is still an open debate as to whether the Bank will pull the trigger with traders yet to hear from the more dovish members on the committee. The weekend commentary below highlighted that some officials are growing more concerned over the spike in inflation.

  • Governor Bailey: Concerned that inflation is above target. Have to prevent inflation expectations from becoming embedded. We have some big and unwanted price changes.
  • BoE's Saunders (Most Hawkish): Market pricing in an earlier rise in Bank rate is appropriate. Markets had fully priced in a February rate hike and half-priced in December. Additionally, widespread labour shortages pose a bigger risk of inflation by feeding into higher pay demands. (What had been interesting by Saunders had been that the rate setter implied the first move could be 25bps as opposed to 15bps)

This morning, initial comments from the typically dovish Tenreyro, leaned on the more cautious side with the rate-setter stating that raising interest rates to counter-one off price rises would be self-defeating, while also reiterating that inflation should be transitory. Surprisingly, these comments which are not exactly an endorsement for raising rates imminently has been largely shrugged off by the Pound. That being said, we can expect to hear from BoE’s Mann from 15:40BST, another official who leans slightly on the more cautious side. Therefore, should we see a pushback against recent market pricing, the Pound will likely see a pullback from recent highs.

BoE Hawk/Dove Meter

Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/USD: Good two-way price action in cable as the morning lift above 1.37 pares slightly. Still, topside resistance at 137.50 will be the focus for bulls. Meanwhile, the dip in EUR/GBP falls short of printing fresh YTD lows, however, the path of least resistance appears lower with a close below 0.8450 to confirm as much.

GBP/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength

Source: Refinitiv

