News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher
2021-10-13 12:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Norwegian Krone Jumps as US Dollar Weakens Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/NOK Break Lower?
2021-10-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower on US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-13 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
2021-10-13 14:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Wall Street Indices at Risk as Retail Trades Go Long
2021-10-13 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
2021-10-13 13:05:00
Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
2021-10-13 10:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady, Sterling Gains on EUR, JPY
2021-10-13 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2021-10-13 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup
2021-10-12 17:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/28pItojmnG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.67% Germany 30: 0.65% FTSE 100: 0.19% US 500: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mx1lHUKhKW
  • RT @stlouisfed: St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard shared his views on tapering the Fed’s asset purchases, the U.S. economy and inflation…
  • $USD tested fibo resistance, couldn't hold it $DXY back down to support around yday's lows https://t.co/1gt28RZplz https://t.co/YM3pabSdRj
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.89% Gold: 1.27% Oil - US Crude: -1.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HnPFZYSR1P
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Cunliffe Speech due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-13
  • RT @UnusuallyActive: DELTA AIRLINES: LAST WEEK WE SAW THE MOST CORPORATE BOOKINGS SINCE THE PANDEMIC STARTED. $DAL
  • Gold now above the post NFP high (1781). Short term resistance at 1790 - Confidence for gold bulls should 1780 hold - Meanwhile, Silver breaks back above $23 https://t.co/vWHrIdxyey
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.11%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WTKYfyUa45
  • The headline rate rose 0.4% on the month, taking the yearly rate to 5.4%, both figures 0.1ppt above expectations. The core reading, however, matched estimates at 0.2% m/m and 4.0% y/y.Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/w1dId1OS0j https://t.co/NSBw9tMWEK
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise

USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD, CPI Price Analysis & News

  • US CPI Above Expectations, Core CPI In-Line
  • USD Picks Up, Gold Dips

US Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations

DATA RECAP: The headline rate rose 0.4% on the month, taking the yearly rate to 5.4%, both figures 0.1ppt above expectations. The core reading, however, matched estimates at 0.2% m/m and 4.0% y/y. Interestingly, more sticky components such as shelter costs rose 0.2ppts to 0.4%. Meanwhile, transitory factors such as airline fares, used cars and apparel continued to slide.That said, with the headline rate printing above expectations, this will likely reaffirm the view that inflation is not as transitory as markets and central banks had initially anticipated.

US Inflation Components

USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise

Source: BLS

How to Trade After a News Release

MARKET REACTION: Given the current market narrative of rising stagflation concerns, the market reaction to the release was on the whole subdued. The USD did pick up alongside US yields with gold prices dipping from intra-day highs. Now while this release will have little baring for the upcoming taper announcement, eyes are now turning towards Fed rate hikes in 2022, which as it stands, lift-off is fully priced in by November 2022. Looking ahead, eyes will be on the FOMC minutes.

USD, US RATES & GOLD REACTION TO US CPI

USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise

Source: Refintiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Blackrock Blow Past Estimates
Earnings Season: JP Morgan and Blackrock Blow Past Estimates
2021-10-13 11:30:00
Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
2021-10-13 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady, Sterling Gains on EUR, JPY
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady, Sterling Gains on EUR, JPY
2021-10-13 08:00:00
Crypto Forecast: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) & Cardano test key levels ahead of FOMC
Crypto Forecast: Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) & Cardano test key levels ahead of FOMC
2021-10-12 20:46:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed