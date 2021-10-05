USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Webinar: Surging Crude Oil Price Hits Stocks Ahead of NFPs
2021-10-05 11:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
2021-10-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-04 18:30:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Intact, Big Support Below
2021-10-05 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-04 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume
2021-10-05 08:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP
2021-10-05 14:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Senator Warren says Fed Chair Powell has failed as a leader, citing culture at Fed and response to outcry over policymaker trading
  • ICE raises Brent Crude Oil Futures Margins by 8.7% - Change effective from close of business on Oct 7th and reflected in margin calls made on Oct 8th #oott
  • Despite the unresolved concerns around the US debt ceiling, US-China tensions and monetary policy steering, the S&P 500 and Dollar bounced at key support. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses Tuesday trade! https://t.co/haXriTES6x
  • Nasdaq already at that first resistance level legit bounce so far, could extend given current momo couple of add'l topside r levels added, 15k key if it gets there ahead of #NFP this week $NQ $QQQ https://t.co/wTGhvdL76E https://t.co/JsK1aR10OD
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 15:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-05
  • $EURUSD trying to get back into trend Support set on Thurs, held on Friday. Minor bounce yday and sellers taking another swing today. very interesting setup for NFP, next support zone on my chart 1448-1500 https://t.co/1ZfHCsEFd5
  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) soars for a second day in a row on huge uptick in volume...#shib #shibainu #cryptocurrencies @DailyFXTeam via @CoinMarketCap https://t.co/07LqnY4JQ4
  • Gold continues to look weak, could hit big support relatively soon. A move higher could be sluggish as trend remains unfavorable. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/TBysesLk7T https://t.co/3Fxbs5Q3kH
  • Manchin reportedly not ruling out a $1.9-2.2trilllion social safety package - CNN
  • @JohnKicklighter you just guessed my 4th mandate on the very first try. You get me.
USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP

USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • ISM Headline Beats, Employment Index Slows Slightly
  • USD Picks Up Against JPY

ISM Headline Beats, Employment Index Contracts

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for September rose to 61.9, beating expectations of 60. Meanwhile, the sub-components were on the whole firmer across the board with the new orders index rising to 63.5 from 63.2, prices paid ticked higher with a move to 77.5 vs 75.4 previously. However, among the main sub-component in terms of market focus, the employment index, did fall slightly to 53 from 53.7. Although, Friday’s ISM Manufacturing employment index did move back into expansionary territory and thus providing a slightly mixed signal for this week’s NFP report.

How Non Farm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar

ISM Employment Indices Providing Mixed Signal for This Week’s NFP Release

USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP

USD/JPY Picks Up as JPY Suffers Across the Board

In reaction to the report, alongside the move higher in breakevens, the USD is back above the 94.00 handle, while the bulk of the move has been seen against the Japanese Yen, which is suffering from not only the move higher in the greenback but also equities perking up. In turn, the pair is back at short term resistance at 111.50-60.

USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP

DailyFX Calendar

USD/JPY Jumps on Firm ISM Beat, Eyes on NFP

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: SA Rand Vulnerable as EM’s Poised for Hardship
USD/ZAR Outlook: SA Rand Vulnerable as EM’s Poised for Hardship
2021-10-05 12:30:00
EUR/CHF Line in the Sand, AUD/NZD Turning Point
EUR/CHF Line in the Sand, AUD/NZD Turning Point
2021-10-05 11:05:00
Market Sentiment Webinar: Surging Crude Oil Price Hits Stocks Ahead of NFPs
Market Sentiment Webinar: Surging Crude Oil Price Hits Stocks Ahead of NFPs
2021-10-05 11:00:00
DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Stagflation Concerns Grow Despite Continued Stimulus
DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Stagflation Concerns Grow Despite Continued Stimulus
2021-10-05 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish