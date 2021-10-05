News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Plunge Faces First Hurdle at Fresh Yearly Low
2021-10-04 18:00:00
2021-10-04 18:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Market Sentiment Webinar: Surging Crude Oil Price Hits Stocks Ahead of NFPs
2021-10-05 11:00:00
2021-10-05 11:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Forecast: OPEC, Seasonal Trends Put Bulls in Strong Position
2021-10-05 05:00:00
2021-10-05 05:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-04 18:30:00
2021-10-04 18:30:00
Markets Q4 Outlook: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, Euro, ECB, Oil, Volatility Returns?
2021-10-04 14:00:00
2021-10-04 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Potential, XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-04 17:00:00
2021-10-04 17:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downtrend May Resume
2021-10-05 08:00:00
2021-10-05 08:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-04 16:30:00
2021-10-04 16:30:00
Market Sentiment Webinar: Surging Crude Oil Price Hits Stocks Ahead of NFPs

Market Sentiment Webinar: Surging Crude Oil Price Hits Stocks Ahead of NFPs

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has been hit by the surge in the crude oil price and other commodity prices that has raised fears of slower global growth and higher inflation.
  • In addition, the slide in the Facebook stock price has added to the downward pressure on US stock prices generally.

Trader confidence weak but signs of recovery

Trader confidence looks to be returning only slowly after being hit by rising crude oil and other commodity prices, moves that have raised fears that the recovery in global growth could run out of steam and that inflation could climb strongly.

So while stock prices have suffered, safe-haven buying has boosted the US Dollar.

US Crude Oil Price Chart, Monthly Timeframe (November 2012 – October 5, 2021)

Latest US crude oil price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Elsewhere, sharp market moves are unlikely ahead of the monthly US non-farm payrolls data due at the end of the week.

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

