Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
German Election Latest: EUR/USD Muted Following Election Results
2021-09-27 09:35:00
EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/CAD: Ranges Established, Is a Breakout Close By?
2021-09-27 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Norwegian Krone Jumps as Euro Awaits German Election Results. Will Energy Continue to Surge?
2021-09-27 06:39:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 2-Month High on Supply Squeeze, 2021 Top Eyed
2021-09-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-26 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker
2021-09-27 11:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-09-27 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Weighing Up Different Fundamental Drivers
2021-09-27 07:56:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Imminent as Cable Contracts
2021-09-25 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Have Different Views for Last Week of September
2021-09-27 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, USD/JPY, BTC/USD, China Crypto Crackdown, Evergrande
2021-09-26 16:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker

Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Fed speakers in focus as investors weigh taper announcement in November
  • XAU/USD rejected at 50% Fibonacci as yields pick up

Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend the bounce from Friday as risk sentiment holds a positive tone into the new week. The Evergrande situation seems to be moving out of sight after China’s liquidity injections, but US yields are picking up again after jumping to a two-month high last Thursday post-FOMC meeting. There is a large number of Fed speeches this week, with Evans, Williams, and Brainard scheduled for today, and investors are likely to be looking for further guidance after last week’s taper signals.

Advertisement

The upcoming packed calendar of central bank speeches is probably keeping fresh buying attempts from coming in as anticipation builds on what tone Fed members will have. The taper signal on Wednesday’s FOMC could either be extended or played down as Powell was careful not to back himself into a corner, so I would expect traders to be paying attention to start gauging the likelihood of it happening at the November meeting.

The schedule for Fed speakers over the next two days is the following:

Monday:

Charles Evans (13:00 BST) – Dovish (2021 voter)

John Williams (17:00 BST) – Dovish (2021 voter)

Lael Brainard (17:50 BST) – Dovish (2021 voter)

Tuesday:

Charles Evans (14:00 BST) – Dovish (2021 voter)

Jerome Powell (15:00 BST) – Dovish (2021 voter)

Michelle Bowman (18:40 BST) – Neutral (2021 voter)

Raphael Bostic (20:00 BST) – Hawkish (2021 voter)

The speakers scheduled for today are on the most dovish side so I would expect there to be some caution in their speeches, not wanting to give too much away about a November taper timeline despite it being widely expected. A little more insight may come on Tuesday as Michelle Bowman may be the first member to give insight into what those members who are on the fence are feeling about current conditions and market risks. A weaker than expected message about reducing stimulus in the coming months is likely to weigh on yields, giving gold an artificial bounce.

XAU/USD Daily chart

Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speakers in Focus For Taper Timeline Clues, XAU/USD Weaker

Chart prepared by Daniela on Refinitiv

XAU/USD was attempting to push above its 50% Fibonacci (1,761) this morning as yields were coming off slightly, but conditions have reversed and the US 10 year yield has shot up again to a three-month high at 1.4819, causing the Dollar to pick up slightly and pushing gold back down to 1,750. The tough area for bulls to crack in the short term will be the 50% Fib, followed by the upper bound (1,764) of a common confluence area. The mid to long-term outlook is bearish for gold as the Fed gets closer and closer to tightening so I would expect XAU/USD to struggle to hold above 1,800 over the coming weeks but we may see a short-term bounce towards the 61.8% Fibonacci (1,834) if riskier assets are rejected again, causing a move towards safer US treasuries, giving gold a boost as yields come off.

Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

German Election Latest: EUR/USD Muted Following Election Results
German Election Latest: EUR/USD Muted Following Election Results
2021-09-27 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Weighing Up Different Fundamental Drivers
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Weighing Up Different Fundamental Drivers
2021-09-27 07:56:00
EUR/USD Outlook – Recovery Looks Weak and Increasingly Vulnerable
EUR/USD Outlook – Recovery Looks Weak and Increasingly Vulnerable
2021-09-24 11:00:00
Bitcoin & Etherum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal
Bitcoin & Etherum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal
2021-09-24 09:51:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish