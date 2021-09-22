News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; September Fed Meeting Preview
2021-09-21 22:37:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (AUG) Actual: -0.3% Previous: -0.12% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Join @FxWestwater at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for a webinar on preparing to trade commodities markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/qTOa60TaYd https://t.co/JVt1tiZhcP
  • House votes (220-211) to suspend debt limit and avoid a government shutdown $DXY
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (AUG) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.12% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjsLNT https://t.co/8BjIJdOpti
  • RT @KyleR_IG: Certainly a highlight of my career. If I was smart enough, I would have made a wisecrack about #Evergrande. #earthquake http…
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Forecast: Evergrande, PBOC, Risk Trends, BoJ on the Radar Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/09/21/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-Evergrande-PBOC-Risk-Trends-BoJ-on-the-Radar.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/L0…
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9FlspUVZz https://t.co/9FeeIfuozg
  • The Bank of England should scrap the last of its quantitative easing plans and start preparing for an increase in interest rates. All 9 members of the shadow monetary policy committee said the Bank should end the QE programme early, with almost £50bln left - The Times
  • The Nasdaq 100 gains modestly after Monday's sharp losses, but sentiment remains cautious ahead of the FOMC rate decision. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/HLDN2JGfAf https://t.co/mRhlLUBGq6
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing

  • Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled
  • Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks
  • Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary policy announcement

Tuesday’s Wall Street Trading Session Recap

Stocks on Wall Street mostly closed lower during Tuesday’s North American trading session, reversing gains seen initially at the open. The Dow Jones, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 wrapped up -0.15%, +0.10% and -0.08% respectively. This was also in stark contrast to Monday, where the major benchmark indices saw some of the worst daily performances since May.

Hesitation from investors to ‘buy the dip’ could be due to looming economic event risk. This is primarily the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. As the central bank moves increasingly closer to tapering quantitative easing, the global economic backdrop has been arguably deteriorating. Rising Covid cases, relatively high inflation and slowing GDP growth estimates in the US and China are creating uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Chinese real estate giant Evergrande seems to be on the brink of default, with heavy debate occurring about whether or not there could be contagion and systemic risk. All of this creates the perfect scenario for some profit taking in equity markets given healthy returns since last year’s bottom in the aftermath of the Covid-induced top.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones extended losses in the aftermath of breaking under a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern, as expected. Prices were unable to hold losses under the key 33623 support point, which was the July 19th low. This is as the 200-day Simple Moving Average sits just under 2% from where prices closed on Tuesday. Clearing the SMA risks opening the door to a broader reversal, but it may also reinstate the dominant upside focus.

Dow Jones Futures – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Chart Created in TradingView

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Wall Street futures are pointing lower heading into Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session, opening the door for sentiment to continue deteriorating. A key event risk, particularly for the Nikkei 225, could be the Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement. Given the central bank’s fairly static approach to policy, even before Covid, not much noise may come from here.

It will be curious to see if Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has anything to say about the country’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, stepping down. This has been raising speculation for more fiscal stimulus. This remains uncertain however, and may yet to have an immediate impact on monetary policy. Until the Fed crosses the wires, risk appetite may remain fairly constrained.

Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis

Nikkei 225 futures look increasingly vulnerable to a near-term turn lower. Prices recently rejected the ceiling of what appears to be a brewing Bullish Rectangle chart pattern. That makes for a zone of resistance between 30345 and 30725. Prices are eyeing the 20-day SMA, which could pivot prices higher. Afterall, a bullish Golden Cross formed with the 50-day line earlier this month. The floor of the triangle seems to be a zone between 26860 and 27580.

Nikkei 225 Futures – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Outlook Update: BTC/USD Selloff Continues – Key Levels to Watch
Bitcoin Outlook Update: BTC/USD Selloff Continues – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-22 00:06:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?
China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?
2021-09-21 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Poised for Breakout Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Poised for Breakout Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
2021-09-21 13:22:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
Japan 225