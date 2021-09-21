News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
2021-09-21 14:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fedex Q1 Results: Revenues: $22.0B vs. $21.8B est. EPS $4.37 vs. $4.92 est. $FDX down roughly 2.25% AH
  • In this week's Macro Setup @CVecchioFX, discusses with @RiskReversal and @GuyAdami, news regarding property developer Evergrande weighing down US financial markets, and September's Fed meeting impact on assets. Tune into the markets now!https://t.co/dBgjbpXLXL https://t.co/WXLoq1O1PL
  • Copper demand continues to outstrip supply, according to the recent update from the International Copper Study Group. Get your $XAG market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/23ii112k1E https://t.co/xHZfC2sffQ
  • China to be carbon-neutral by 2060; country will stop building coal-powered projects abroad - BBG
  • Curious to know if this is because a) bailout by Beijing is still widely viewed as the base case scenario if contagion materializes and/or b) recent backstops implemented globally to curb financial market fallout have effectively supplanted left tail risk https://t.co/cFSXtb1WfQ
  • video uploaded from today's webinar https://t.co/CCrY3mYRjL
  • WTI crude rebounded nicely from session lows, now trading at $70.50 $CL #Oil #OOTT https://t.co/ik3wfuGZZe
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Regarding the Fed dot plot⬇️ "If another two officials were to move up their expectations for a rate increase into 2022…
  • Tonight will see Chinese markets open after a two day closure to observe mid-Autumn festival. Naturally, there will be increased focus and volatility given the current backdrop of Evergrande default concerns. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/ky6vpyMup7 https://t.co/7TyDu8rl14
  • RT @RiskReversal: A pretty hot @MacroSetup this week, brought to you by @Nadex and @openexc. @GuyAdami & I warn the young, but mighty @CVec…
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch

Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Oil & Gas Talking Points:

  • Crude oil prices finds support as supply constraints cap losses
  • Rising energy prices weigh on European policymakers as consumers fear higher prices, carbon dioxide shortages (CO2) and a cold winter
  • Inflation, FOMC Economic Projections and the BoE rate decision remains at the forefront of risk sentiment

A range of fundamental factors continue to weigh on the commodity sector, affecting prices for both oil and gas which have risen sharply throughout the year.

Although both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have continued to maintain a dovish stance throughout the global Covid-19 pandemic, rising commodity prices have raised fears that inflation may not be ‘transitory’, placing this week’s interest rate decision by the world’s two largest economies at the forefront of risk-sentiment.

Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch

DailyFX Economic Calendar

However, supply bottlenecks were further exacerbated by disruptions in the production of WTI as oil producers off the Gulf of Mexico struggle to recover from the detrimental damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

Read about How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruptions Fears

Meanwhile, the pandemic and a rise in natural disasters have caused European policymakers to shift their focus towards fighting climate change, forcing producers and suppliers of non-renewable energy to pay higher costs which have seen gas prices surge by approximately 280% this year.

Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

US Crude Oil (WTI) Prices – Key Levels to Watch

After rebounding off of the August low ($61.70), oil supply shortages supported the strong rebound in crude oil prices, allowing bulls to temporarily drive prices higher.

However, after facing a wall of resistance just below the key psychological level of $73.00, bears were able to drive prices back towards the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the August – September move, currently holding as support at $70.39.

With prices currently trading above the 50-period moving average (MA), the commodity channel index (CCI) is currently trading below 100, at least for now.

How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies & Tips

Although price action currently remains encapsulated between key Fibonacci levels of the above-mentioned move, persistent supply constraints and economic woes remain the key catalysts for the imminent move.

US Crude Oil (WTI) Daily Chart

Oil DailyChart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?
China Market Watch: PBoC Action In Focus. Will Beijing Calm Market Nerves?
2021-09-21 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Poised for Breakout Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY Poised for Breakout Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision
2021-09-21 13:22:00
Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?
Market Sentiment Webinar: Will Wall Street Rally After Evergrande Setback?
2021-09-21 12:00:00
EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
EUR/USD Setup: Keeping Steady Within Range Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-21 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Oil - Brent Crude