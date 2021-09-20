USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Tanks as Safe-Haven Assets are Bid - Evergrande

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election
2021-09-19 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Key Support- XAU/USD FOMC Levels
2021-09-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Pound Sterling at Risk of a Downside Breakout
2021-09-19 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Monetary Policy to Hold Steady
2021-09-20 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USD straight shot up to that next level of resistance. 93.42 was the Q1 swing high. Next major level up is the 21 high at 93.73 https://t.co/h3NjcpmSPW https://t.co/ewcgoptFVG
  • Cryptocurrencies also conforming to the pullback in risk appetite - testing near term support at 3020 (El Salvador crash low) - 2890 = May 26/June 4th highs https://t.co/DeQkqF9YQ3
  • $SPX futes starting the week on a down note testing support from the Aug 26th low. Fed is in a blackout window, announcement on Wednesday. $ES $SPY https://t.co/W0dqFzrsbm https://t.co/5kXWFBJvLk
  • ECB's Kazaks says inflation rise is hump-shaped and transitory $EUR
  • Join @MBForex at 8:30 EST/12:30 GMT for his weekly scalping webinar. Register here: https://t.co/VGr4ZK3QZ9 https://t.co/9HSDsVWigv
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-20
  • - It is the end date which signals that the conditions for an increase in policy rates are getting closer, the precise sequencing and timing will, of course, require careful guidance when the time has come $EUR
  • ECB's Schnabel - As the inflation outlook brightens, it becomes less important how much a central bank buys or when a reduction in pace of net asset purchases states, but rather when such purchases end $EUR
  • Join @CVecchioFX at 7:30 EST/11:30 GMT for a webinar on developing a strategy for major event risk. Register here: https://t.co/D8DAmLpkuS https://t.co/mIuN0EGhBY
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/odzyc8Qi8Y
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Tanks as Safe-Haven Assets are Bid - Evergrande

USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Tanks as Safe-Haven Assets are Bid - Evergrande

Warren Venketas, Analyst

RAND ANALYSIS

  • Evergrande contagion concerns hurt ZAR.
  • Taper directives a possibility later this week.
  • USD/ZAR bulls eye 15.0000.
Advertisement

ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

GET YOUR Q3 RAND FORECAST HERE!

RAND LINKED COMMODITIES HIT HARD

The South African rand has continued its depreciation against the U.S. dollar this week after the Evergrande default probability remains. Interest payments are due on Thursday (23 September) for the real estate giants March 2022 bond amounting to $83.5 million. Should Evergrande fail to do so, the bond will default if payment is not made within 30 days of the planned payment date.

South African 10-year government bond yields have spiked (see chart below) due to investors seeking safe-haven assets contributing to a decline in price action for the local currency.

South African 10-year government bond yields

Source: Refinitiv

Iron ore, one of South Africa’s primary exports has been significantly shaped by the Evergrande situation with China being a major trade partner. Platinum is following suit trading lower at the open exacerbated by a stronger dollar.

BOTH U.S. AND SOUTH AFRICAN CENTRAL BANKS SCHEDULED TO MEET LATER THIS WEEK

The strong dollar may gain further traction should the Federal Reserve decide to introduce a reduction in asset purchases.

usd/zar economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

South African inflation (CPI) features on Wednesday and could serve as an influencing factor to the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

usd/zar economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily USD/ZAR chart reflects the exponential rise in the pair as today’s candle is likely to close in the green for the sixth consecutive day. on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is well above the midpoint 50 level indicative of strong bullish momentum, and still has room to the upside. The recent bullish crossover signaled by the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) – 20-day crossing above 100-day. This signal may convert into a 20/50-day cross thus giving added bullish impetus to the pair.

Resistance levels:

  • 15.0000
  • 14.9000

Support levels:

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps Through Support, Alt-Coins Crumble, Heavy Losses Seen
Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps Through Support, Alt-Coins Crumble, Heavy Losses Seen
2021-09-20 11:00:00
US Dollar Soars, CAD Slammed, China Risks Dictating Price Action
US Dollar Soars, CAD Slammed, China Risks Dictating Price Action
2021-09-20 09:35:00
Evergrande Contagion Fears Take Over Market Sentiment, Global Stocks Dip
Evergrande Contagion Fears Take Over Market Sentiment, Global Stocks Dip
2021-09-20 08:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bows to Critical Resistance of $48,000
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bows to Critical Resistance of $48,000
2021-09-17 11:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR