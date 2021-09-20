Evergrande Contagion Fears Take Over Market Sentiment, Global Stocks Dip

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election
2021-09-19 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Key Support- XAU/USD FOMC Levels
2021-09-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Pound Sterling at Risk of a Downside Breakout
2021-09-19 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Monetary Policy to Hold Steady
2021-09-20 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/eaA8ZI6DVu
  • Chinese property development company Sinic Holdings (2103) - Down 87%...@DailyFXTeam #contagion #Evergrande https://t.co/h5mfwqGASZ
  • 🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: €-1.60B Previous: €-0.98B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-20
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €-0.98B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-20
  • Fitch on China Property Developers - View will turn negative if sales in H2 21 fall below that achieved in H2 19 and/or if sharp fall follows through to H1 22 - Government policies in sector remain tight and show no sign of imminent loosening
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/B0Y3XJhkRS
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/1xhewkdV21
  • (USD Weekly Tech) US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/09/20/US-Dollar-Dominant-Uptrend-Back-In-Focus-EURUSD-USDJPY-NZDUSD-USDCHF.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/IpwzBGCi7P
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/qv8keXFzHZ
  • Join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/JMlT0Wn3DK
Evergrande Contagion Fears Take Over Market Sentiment, Global Stocks Dip

Evergrande Contagion Fears Take Over Market Sentiment, Global Stocks Dip

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Talking Points:

  • Global equities slump as Evergrande contagion takes center stage
  • DAX 40 and S&P 500 key levels to watch

Global stocks are trading deep in the red this morning as markets catch wind of the potential domino effect the demise of Chinas real estate giant Evergrande could have. It will be the moment of truth this week as the indebted developer is scheduled to make interest payments on two bonds this Thursday after having failed to meet payments to suppliers and banks last week.

The Evergrande saga has been going on for a while, with the first signs of liquidity issues coming as early as June, when Chinese regulators were urging banks to make stress tests on their exposure to the developer. In August the bank was warned by the PBoC to reduce its debt risks but up until last week company executives were reassuring the public that there were no risks of bankruptcy despite the warnings from regulators.

It’s important to point out that Evergrande is not the only company in the sector that is seeing its credit collapse on the back of the government’s policy to curb leverage in China, which is what has led to concerns about contagion to other sectors given how real estate amounts to a big part of China’s GDP. In fact, some banks and financial institutions have already felt the stress of said credit collapse, which is evidencing the amount of tail risk and the possibility of contagion beyond country limits. Its effect on financial markets will lead to liquidity injection but the issue at hand will only be resolved via the sale of assets. Given the situation, it will take time to stabilise the onshore property market as a result of this clampdown on leverage.

The impact on the Chinese property market will be high, will a slump in construction activity likely to follow, but when it comes to equity markets, the headlines about it being the next “Lehman Brothers” event may be a bit exaggerated, given the sheer difference in the nature of the businesses, but nonetheless global stocks are feeling the pressure this morning, with Asian equities suffering the most. In fact, given how overstretched the equity market was, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is seen as a healthy correction after months of one-way trading.

Also on the agenda this week we have the Fed’s September meeting where consensus is for an announcement of asset tapering, as well as Joe Biden’s crucial attempt to secure congressional approval on nearly 5 trillion dollars of spending on infrastructure, education and healthcare amongst others.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Evergrande Contagion Fears Take Over Market Sentiment, Global Stocks Dip

The DAX 40 is heading for a two-month low this morning as it sheds over 200 points. The bearish reversal has found some resistance so far at the 200-day SMA (15,210) as the RSI has started to venture into oversold territory but a further pullback towards the 15,000 mark cannot be ruled out throughout the week.

Advertisement

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Evergrande Contagion Fears Take Over Market Sentiment, Global Stocks Dip

The S&P 500, which is a good measure of overall market sentiment, has made a decisive break below the ascending trendline support which has been in play November, which is a sign of evident market weakness. Up ahead is the 100-day SMA (4,370) which could offer some short-term support but there is a possible follow-through towards 4,300 as market rebalancing gets underway.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bows to Critical Resistance of $48,000
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast: Bitcoin Bows to Critical Resistance of $48,000
2021-09-17 11:23:00
GBP/USD Anticipation Grows as FOMC and BoE Loom, UK Retail Sales Drop
GBP/USD Anticipation Grows as FOMC and BoE Loom, UK Retail Sales Drop
2021-09-17 09:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching
Australian Dollar Forecast: Major AUD/NZD Bottom May Soon Be Approaching
2021-09-17 08:05:00
Bitcoin Outlook: Crypto Adoption to Become Widespread in Wake of El Salvador, AMC?
Bitcoin Outlook: Crypto Adoption to Become Widespread in Wake of El Salvador, AMC?
2021-09-16 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
US 500
Mixed