News
EURUSD’s ECB Volatility Risk Charged, Keeping Tabs on VXX and VIX
2021-09-09 04:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Decline to Test 50-Day SMA Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2021-09-08 19:00:00
News
Natural Gas Outlook: Bias Remains Skewed Higher Amid Tightened Supply
2021-09-09 00:00:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
News
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
News
Gold Prices Erase Two-Week Rise in a Day on Fed Outlook Rethink
2021-09-09 06:02:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Weakness Seen as Continuing
2021-09-08 12:30:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downturn to Persist
2021-09-09 08:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
News
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
Chinese Property Giant Evergrande’s Debt Fears, Ongoing Gaming Market Shake-Up

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Chinese Equity News

  • Evergrande’s $300bn debt pile in focus as shares slump further.
  • China continues to clamp down on the online gaming market.

The share price of China’s second-largest property development company, Evergrande, slumped further today on increased fears that the company’s estimated $300bn debt pile may not be serviceable. The company’s debt rating has been slashed further this week by two of the major rating agencies. This week Fitch cut Evergrande’s rating to CC from CCC+, saying that the downgrade ‘reflects our view that a default of some kind appears probable’, while Moody’s cut the property developer’s corporate rating to C. Moody’s definition of obligations rated C ‘are the lowest rated and are typically in default, with little prospect for recovery of principal and interest’.

Fitch Downgrade Commentary

Moody’s Rating Definitions

Evergrande’s share price has been falling sharply for months now but the latest news increases the chances of some kind of default – unless the Chinese government step in – and the fears of contagion not just for domestic Chinese property companies, but also for banks and companies across the globe who have lent money to the developer.

Evergrande Weekly Price Chart September 9, 2021

Chart via IG

The Chinese online gaming sector remains under regulatory pressure with news today – not confirmed - that Chinese authorities are set to suspend new video games approvals as the country continues to tackle gaming addiction. At the end of last month, authorities said that children under the age of 18 would only be allowed to play for one hour a day on Friday, weekends, and public holidays.Shares of industry giant Tencent Holdings fell by over 8% in today’s session, while shares of NetEase fell by just over 11%.

Tencent Holdings Daily Price Chart September 9, 2021

Chart by IG

NetEase Daily Price Chart September 9, 2021

Chinese Property Giant Evergrande’s Debt Fears, Ongoing Gaming Market Shake-Up

What is your view on Evergrande – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Downturn to Persist
2021-09-09 08:00:00
Natural Gas Outlook: Bias Remains Skewed Higher Amid Tightened Supply
2021-09-09 00:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Finds Support above $45,000 after Steep Decline
2021-09-08 19:07:00
Canadian Dollar Latest: USD/CAD Dips Briefly on BoC, USD Dictating Play
2021-09-08 14:30:00
