Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-04 01:28:00
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations
2021-09-04 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/x36OFBVIO5
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/CtfY2LaNUV
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/6ZPOkf5mcw
  • USD/CAD could lose further ground in the coming week on expectations that the weakening U.S. jobs market will lead the Fed to be more patient before withdrawing policy accommodation. Get your weekly CAD forecast from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/dl30ddviWZ https://t.co/S1lxp87FoB
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/2ihR1leB2G
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/omxybJORHD
  • The US Dollar sank after a huge non-farm payrolls miss pushed back Fed tapering bets. Ahead, the RBA, ECB and BoC rate decisions may fuel AUD/USD, EUR/USD and USD/CAD volatility. Get your weekly USD forecast from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/6gtonGOML9 https://t.co/r1fRt2uFm6
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/aOmBeTrazr
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/xR7BCGgniL
  • FTSE 100 eyes psychological resistance, S&P 500 trend is your friend. Get your weekly equities technical forecast from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/siKCvJ4bYd https://t.co/s0HTMGtWni
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar

Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar

Richard Snow, Analyst

Gold (XAU/USD) Fundamental Analysis:

  • Dire NFP data added to continued dollar weakness and subsequent rise in gold prices
  • XAU/USD rises on softer dollar (DXY) but gains may be limited
  • Gold price outlook for the week ahead: Bullish
Advertisement

Gold Shines on Friday After Worse than Expected Jobs Data

Gold shot up in response to the worse than expected NFP data as can be seen from the 5-minute chart below:

XAU/USD Response to Weak NFP Data

gold 5 minute chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The rate of new jobs being added to the world’s largest economy slowed on Friday after only 235k of an estimated 750k new jobs were created. The number, while still positive, is disappointing considering figures for June and July were 962k and 1053k, respectively.

US Non-Farm Payroll Chart

US NFP data

Source: tradingeconomics

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The meagre number is important in the context of the Fed’s interpretation of ‘substantial progress’ being made in the jobs market – the sector of the economy which has seen mixed progress since the start of the pandemic.

Members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will certainly take the August figure into consideration before this month’s Fed meeting (22 September) to determine whether the job market has come far enough to ease stimulatory bond and asset purchases. A confirmation of any sort of tapering, this year or early next year, could see softer prices for the non-interest-bearing commodity in the medium term as the inevitable first rate hike edges closer. However, until then, gold could still trade higher if Friday’s momentum continues into next week resulting in a break above 1830, a level that has served as a significant level of resistance over the last two months. Failure to break above 1830 may favor continued range trading setups.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

Weekly gold chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The main driver behind the initial move in the gold price can be attributed to the drop in the dollar via the US Dollar Basket (DXY) which is viewed as the benchmark of dollar performance vs major currency pairs.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Chart

US dollar basket chart (DXY)

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Gold Outlook for the Week Ahead: Bullish

The precious metal could very likely continue the long term uptrend dating back from June 2019 but needs to clear the 1830 mark which would likely be made possible from a continued decline in the dollar.

However, the risk to this outlook remains that should the market anticipate a greater possibility of tapering in the build up to the September 22nd address, this could very well play out via renewed dollar strength which places downward pressure on gold prices where range trading setups should be weighed up.

Additionally, we are heading into festival season in India where there is typically stronger demand for the precious metal which is to be worn as jewelry. While this is unlikely to drastically impact the gold price, it may help support prices where they are and helps support the bullish narrative.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-09-03 16:00:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Spikes Initially on NFP Headline Shock
US Dollar Drops, Gold Spikes Initially on NFP Headline Shock
2021-09-03 12:50:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk
2021-09-03 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed