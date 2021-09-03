British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surge to Resistance on NFP- ECB on Deck
2021-09-03 15:22:00
US Dollar Post-NFP, ISM: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-03 14:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall on US Jobs Data Even If Payrolls Disappoint
2021-09-03 06:01:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
2021-09-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
US Dollar Post-NFP, ISM: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-03 14:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Breaking news

NFP Disappoints - prints +235k v/s expectation of +750k

Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.04% US 500: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.16% France 40: -0.23% Wall Street: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BrdE3p0wOC
  • RT @spomboy: NY Fed suspends its GDP Nowcast amid rising uncertainty. Really think the Fed can taper????? https://t.co/Pp508Nf0hX
  • RT @NFIB: More results from the NFIB Research Center’s August #smallbiz #jobs survey here: https://t.co/1YOyATMNpI
  • RT @joebrusuelas: US August Employment Report: the more one digs the bigger the impact of Delta is in the data. There were 383K prime aged…
  • #Euro Price Outlook: $EURUSD Surge to Resistance on #NFP- #ECB on Deck - https://t.co/NQHZmoJRKQ https://t.co/MT8o3a2sY5
  • Between now and the Friday close, its going to be a progressive 'settling' into the extended US holiday weekend. And, considering the seasonal transition is expected to start next week; there is likely to be some serious contemplation on holdings into today's close
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3GILAgGqLP
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.19% Wall Street: -0.23% FTSE 100: -0.41% Germany 30: -0.53% France 40: -1.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/P3tLWF9K8O
  • BoC, ECB next week US Dollar Post-NFP, ISM: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/03/US-Dollar-USD-post-NFP-ISM-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-USD-CAD-USDCAD.html https://t.co/IDcXPJbwVX
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.52% Gold: 0.81% Oil - US Crude: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dsQyHRcJRl
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Politics may kick in on mooted UK tax rise.
  • UK economic calendar is fairly quiet next week.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The UK economic calendar is fairly thin next with little in the way of market-moving news ahead of Friday’s latest look at GDP data. The calendar as a whole is thin apart from three central bank meetings – RBA, BoC and, ECB – leaving these Sterling crosses vulnerable ahead of and after these rate decisions.

The US jobs report (NFP) has given GBP/USD a boost going into the weekend with the headline number missing expectations by a large margin – 235k vs. 750k expectations and revised 1053k prior – and keeping downward pressure on the US dollar. While the headline number was poor, average earnings on a month-on-month and a year-on-year basis were robust, likely limiting further greenback weakness.

US Dollar Drops, Gold Spikes Initially on NFP Headline Shock

The British Pound may come under pressure next week if reports, from normally reliable sources, are true about a hike in UK National Insurance contributions. Media reports that a rise in NI may affect 25 million people with a mooted 1% hike raising GBP10 billion to fund social care plans. The Daily Telegraph reports that Health Secretary Sajid David wants a 2% increase, putting him at odds with both the PM and taxpayer. If these reports are correct, then PM Johnson will be breaking one of the Conservative election manifesto pledges of not raising income tax, VAT, or National Insurance. This may be another test of the PM’s popularity which has been on the wane of late.

As noted earlier, the recent weakness in the US dollar has allowed GBP/USD to push back to a two-week high and break above recent pennant resistance. For the pair to show a true breakout higher then a cluster of recent highs between 1.3890 and 1.3984 will need to be navigated which may prove difficult unless there is some Sterling-positive news. The pair are also nearing overbought territory using the CCI indicator adding a further anchor on upside price action.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart September 3, 2021

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher

Retail trader data show shows 51.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.00% lower than yesterday and 23.47% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.58% higher than yesterday and 29.20% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

{{SENTIMENT|GBP/USD}}

What is your view on GBP/USD– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-09-03 16:00:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Spikes Initially on NFP Headline Shock
US Dollar Drops, Gold Spikes Initially on NFP Headline Shock
2021-09-03 12:50:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: NFPs the Near-Term Driver, UK Tax Hike Talk
2021-09-03 11:00:00
AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP
AUD/USD Moving From One Extreme to the Next, a Classic Case of Trading NFP
2021-09-03 09:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish