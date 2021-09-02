British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Both Close to Reversing

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
2021-09-02 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady
2021-09-01 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
Dow Jones Ends Solid Month on a Downbeat as ASX 200 Focuses on a Rising Wedge
2021-09-01 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Both Close to Reversing
2021-09-02 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/YsBnYhalLo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.21%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/U2itzEF1Lz
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.01% Silver: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/x4xQPfUpCE
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SZ4u525qxH
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be used for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/FzgwHucIki
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (AUG) Actual: -82.6K Previous: -197.8K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • 🇨🇭 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q2) Actual: 1.8% Expected: 2% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • 🇨🇭 GDP Growth Rate YoY (Q2) Actual: 7.7% Expected: 9% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-02
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.07% Germany 30: 0.04% France 40: 0.04% Wall Street: 0.00% FTSE 100: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/V8ipRvudUP
  • Ethereum/Bitcoin spread - Bitcoin playing catch up after three strong days of Ethereum gains..#eth #ethereum #btc #bitcoin #ethbtc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/cIqh4SEpAp
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Both Close to Reversing

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Both Close to Reversing

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is continuing the advance that began in mid-August but resistance is approaching and that could at least hold up any further gains and perhaps lead to weakness.
  • While GBP is rising against USD it is falling against EUR but EUR/GBP is also nearing resistance so a change in direction here too would be no surprise.
Advertisement

Trend changes may be ahead for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

With little fundamental news coming from the UK to move the British Pound it has been strengthening recently against the US Dollar but weakening against the Euro. However, both GBP/USD and EUR/GBP are nearing resistance on the charts and that could mean at least a pause for breath and perhaps trend reversals.

As the GBP/USD chart below shows, the pair has been climbing since a low of 1.3602 touched on August 20. However, it is now not far from resistance from a downward-sloping trendline connecting the lower highs recorded over the past two months. That is now at 1.3833 and the pair may struggle to advance further once the trendline is reached.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 28, 2020 – September 2, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Similarly, EUR/GBP has been strengthening since a low at 0.8450 recorded on August 10 but trendline resistance for the cross sits currently at 0.8644, with further resistance provided by July 20’s high just above it at 0.8670. These levels also therefore need breaking if the advance is to continue.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 22 – September 2, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

As for a possible catalyst for such a reversal, next week’s monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank could provide it if the ECB’s Governing Council is more dovish than currently expected.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Supported by Real Estate, Nikkei 225 Eyes Falling Triangle Chart Pattern
S&P 500 Supported by Real Estate, Nikkei 225 Eyes Falling Triangle Chart Pattern
2021-09-02 01:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-09-02 00:00:00
Nasdaq Flies to Record High with S&P500 Poised to do the Same, FTSE up
Nasdaq Flies to Record High with S&P500 Poised to do the Same, FTSE up
2021-09-01 17:00:00
US Dollar Stuck to the Lows as Employment Contraction Offsets ISM Beat
US Dollar Stuck to the Lows as Employment Contraction Offsets ISM Beat
2021-09-01 14:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Mixed