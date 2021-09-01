News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaking News: Uneventful European PMI and Unemployment Data
2021-09-01 09:35:00
Euro May Fall vs. US Dollar If Chart Support Under 1.18 Gives Way
2021-09-01 06:00:00
EUR/USD Breaking News: Uneventful European PMI and Unemployment Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD Price Analysis

  • EUR/USD marginally higher as dollar slips.
  • Expected Eurozone data leaves market fixated on U.S. later today.
  • IGCS bullish.
Advertisement

EUR/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Yesterday’s Eurozone inflation data hit record 10-year record highs promoting a strong bullish move on EUR/USD. A European government bond selloff resumed which will be tested as we approach next weeks ECB meeting.

EUROZONE CORE INFLATION RATE YOY FLASH (August):

eurozone core inflation rate yoy

Source : Refinitiv

This triggered hawkish outlooks by some ECB policymakers in stark contrast to the rhetoric by Fed Chair Jerome Powell during last weeks Jackson Hole Symposium. Further impetus was given to Euro advocates after the U.S. consumer confidence figures for August printed well below estimates (see calendar below).

EUR/USD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

PEPP PURCHASES REDUCTION OUTLOOK UNAFFECTED BY PMI AND UNEMPLOYMENT

The call for less ECB support has not be exacerbated by todays Eurozone data which published roughly in line with forecasts. There are a few justification being made by hawks namely:

  1. Greater vaccination within the Euro area, relieving COVID-19 concerns.
  2. High inflation.
EUR/USD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Later today, U.S. PMI will come into focus which could shift the recent EUR/USD reaction. Previous readings were well above 50 for both ISM and Markit sources which reflects an expanding manufacturing economy. ADP employment will also carry weight as the Fed is keeping a close eye on the labour market recovery.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD Daily Chart:

EUR/USD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily EUR/USD chart shows a relatively flat start to the day (at the time of writing) although the Euro clawed back some lost gains. Eurozone data was not favorable for EUR but a weaker dollar helped bolster prices. Price action reflects this via a lower extended wick on todays candle off the medium-term diagonal support trendline (black). Markets are hesitant currently as traders await key U.S. economic data later today after which some short-term directional bias may be established.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.1900
  • 100-day EMA (yellow)
  • 50-day EMA (blue)

Key support levels:

  • 1.1800
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 1.1680 – 23.6% Fibonacci

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA ENCOURAGES NEAR-TERM UPSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly short on EUR/USD, with 47% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, because the change in short positions exceeds those net long we arrive at a short-term bullish signal.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

