News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
News
WTI US Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Overshadows Hurricane IDA as Oil Prices Stall
2021-08-30 21:13:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-30 18:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
UK Pound Forecast: Sterling Setups for the Week Ahead, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-30 11:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Overshadows Hurricane IDA as Oil Prices Stall

WTI US Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Overshadows Hurricane IDA as Oil Prices Stall

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

WTI US Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Hurricane Ida threatens Oil and gas production as output from refineries on the Gulf falls by approximately by 95%
  • Oil prices temporarily stall below the key psychological level of $70.00 in anticipation of OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday
  • US Gasoline prices rise - Power outages in Louisiana may continue for weeks causing further disruptions to production

Oil Struggles Below $70 Despite Production Disruptions Arising From Hurricane IDA

US Crude Oil (WTI) has struggled to maintain the momentum of the uptrend recently observed despite further supply constraints that supported the bullish rally throughout last week.

As Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc along the Gulf of Mexico, Oil refineries suspended production, wiping out approximately 95% from the Gulf’s total Oil Output or approximately 1.72 million barrels of oil per day.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

With heavy rains and winds sweeping through the coast of Louisiana on Sunday, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), a deep water port that accounts for approximately 13% of the nation’s foreign Oil, paused production as the Category 4 storm threatened to destroy the infrastructure of thelargest privately-owned import and export terminal in the United States.

Meanwhile, power outages in Louisiana left approximately 1.2 million homes and business’ in the dark with further electricity disruptions expected to hinder the ability for Oil and Gas production to return to normal levels once damages have been assessed and it is safe for workers to return to the rigs.

As Oil traders continue to price in the potential for further disruptions, a rise in Gasoline prices supported Crude Oil price action allowing bulls to maintain resilience above $69.00 per barell.

US Crude Oil (WTI) Price Action

With US Crude Oil currently trading below trendline resistance, the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) continues to edge higher towards the upper bound of the range, threatening overbought territory. If bulls are able to drive prices above both trendline resistance and the key psychological level of $70,00 the upside may prevail.

US Crude Oil (WTI) Daily Chart

WTI US Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Overshadows Hurricane IDA as Oil Prices Stall

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Will OPEC+ Agree to increase production despite the spread of the Delta variant?

After agreeing to increase Oil production by 400,000 barrels per day, OPEC+ (The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia) will be meeting on Wednesday, 1 September 2021 to discuss the further increases as the spread of the Delta variant weighs on Oil demand.

With rising inflation already weighing on consumer sentiment, the outcome from the OPEC+ meeting may further assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

