German IFO Data Confirms Weaker Momentum, EUR/USD Struggling to Break Out
2021-08-25 09:30:00
EURUSD An Inevitable 1.1750 – 1.1650 Range Breakout For Another Day
2021-08-25 06:00:00
EURUSD An Inevitable 1.1750 – 1.1650 Range Breakout For Another Day
2021-08-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Report in Focus as Prices Tackle Confluent Resistance
2021-08-25 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook for the Week: Momentum Slowing?
2021-08-25 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-24 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk
2021-08-24 22:15:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD at Risk From Truck Driver Shortage
2021-08-25 08:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Boost Short Bets
2021-08-25 04:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Nasdaq Hits Another High, GME and AMC Soar - Are They Telling Us Something?

Nasdaq Hits Another High, GME and AMC Soar - Are They Telling Us Something?

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Nasdaq Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Tech stocks may be betting on Jay Powell delaying a taper timetable announcement.
  • Meme stocks back in the spotlight.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The Nasdaq Composite Index broke above 15,000 on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq 100 printed around 15,380, both new highs for the tech-dominated indices. While tech has been in favor for many, many months due to the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy, recent price gains in these indices have leveled off with traders looking ahead to this week’s speech by Fed chair Jay Powell at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium. The Fed chair had been expected to announce a timetable for reducing the $120 billion a month bond-buying program - a negative for the tech sector - but these expectations have been pared back of late, witnessed by the 600 point rally in the Nasdaq 100 over the last week. Is the tech sector further building in expectations that chair Powell will give little away in his speech on Friday?

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – August 25, 2021)

Nasdaq Hits Another High, GME and AMC Soar - Are They Telling Us Something?

Two of the most high profile ‘meme stocks’ of the last few months, GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) surged yesterday by 27% and 20% respectively. These stocks have benefitted from the Fed’s loose monetary policy and the US stimulus check program, with interest whipped up by the Reddit crowd’s enthusiasm to fight back against short-sellers in these stocks. Short market interest in both these stocks remain, but not at the elevated levels seen at the start of this year, leaving them open to further volatile price swings around this Friday’s meeting. Yesterday’s rally saw both AMC and GameStop jump to fresh multi-week highs.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) Daily Price Chart – August 25, 2021

Nasdaq Hits Another High, GME and AMC Soar - Are They Telling Us Something?

GameStop (GME) Corp Daily Price Chart – August 25, 2021

Nasdaq Hits Another High, GME and AMC Soar - Are They Telling Us Something?

What is your view on the Nasdaq – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

