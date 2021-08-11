News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD at Risk of Falling Below 1.17, Focus on US CPI
2021-08-11 09:30:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Small Stockpiles Draw, Lingering Viral Concerns
2021-08-11 06:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-11 02:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Gold
News
USD & US Rates Dip, Reprieve for Gold In Reaction to US CPI
2021-08-11 13:00:00
EURUSD Outlook: Will Upcoming CPI Override Market Calm, Charge Breakdown?
2021-08-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower as USD Climbs
2021-08-11 08:00:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rally to Face Slowing US Inflation
2021-08-10 20:00:00
Real Time News
  • German Foreign Minister Maas expects Iran to return to the Vienna negotiation table as soon as possible
  • Mid-week Market Update with IG starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/8SFBJxNZrA
  • RT @IGcom: In this episode, @JeremyNaylor_IG talks to @MartinSEssex @DailyFX. With some members of the Bank of England talking about higher…
  • @JohnKicklighter #TeamTransitory won
  • Inflation pressures are starting to ease off their steady pace of acceleration - though still well above the Fed's tolerance levels. Nevertheless, the $SPX futes jump and $DXY Dollar tumble after registers as 'delay taper' https://t.co/gh4SHF4gnk
  • $USD already testing support in the 92.89 zone $DXY https://t.co/ltHzluraTA https://t.co/xGkkYepZhd
  • @pearkes Market is taking the inflation data as a sign that the Fed need not be as hawkish as previously perceived: Aug21-Dec23 Eurodollar spread discounting 89.5-bps, down from 95-bps pre-release. https://t.co/QRRYN7Z1Eb
  • RT @jc_econ: The reopening surge in inflation is waning--prices are normalizing https://t.co/uJlVOgxeeX
  • Headline inflation annualized rate holds at 5.4% - faster than expected and the highest since 2008. The core pace slowed a few ticks as expected to 4.3%, but not far from its multi-decade high. Will be even more interesting to see what Bostic says in 2 hours https://t.co/g5a1IcgPYZ
  • .@pearkes does a good job highlighting the important facets of the report, including a look at inflation-less-reopening factors - this thread: https://t.co/IUAWI4GfHU
USD & US Rates Dip, Reprieve for Gold In Reaction to US CPI

USD & US Rates Dip, Reprieve for Gold In Reaction to US CPI

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD, CPI Price Analysis & News

  • US Core CPI Dips, Headline Sticks
  • USD & US Rates Dip, Reprieve For Gold

US CPI Headline Matches Estimates, Core Figures Dip

DATA RECAP: The headline rate rose 0.5% on the month, matching expectations, which saw the yearly rate print 0.1ppts ahead of estimates at 5.4%. However, the core reading rose 0.3%, down from the 0.9% rise in the prior month and below the expected 0.4%, taking the y/y figure to 4.3% from 4.5%. Transitory factors that have been a focal point for much of the increase in inflation have begun to rollover as used cars saw a marginal rise of 0.2%. Elsewhere, more sticky measures such as shelter costs rose 0.4% from a 0.5% in June.

US Inflation Components

USD &amp; US Rates Dip, Reprieve for Gold In Reaction to US CPI

Source: BLS

How to Trade After a News Release

MARKET REACTION: In reaction to the CPI report, the USD initially came under pressure with USD bulls seemingly looking for an upward surprise. Similarly, US yields have also taken a hit with the 10 year falling 3bps, which in turn provided a slight reprieve for gold as the precious metal hit daily highs of 1747. That being said, with Fed Officials largely in agreement that the inflation goal has been met to taper policy, the report itself has very little implications as to the taper timeline and thus the initial reaction may well be short-lived. As I have said previously, my view is that a taper signal will be announced at the Jackson Hole Symposium at the back end of the month.

USD, US RATES & GOLD REACTION TO US CPI

USD &amp; US Rates Dip, Reprieve for Gold In Reaction to US CPI

Source: Refintiv

Fed Commentary This Week

Fed’s Barkin (2021 Voter)On prices, the Fed has made substantial further progress towards benchmark. Looks like labour market has more room to run.

Fed’s Bostic (2021 Voter)Thinks Fed could start to taper purchases between October and December, but open to moving forward. Substantial further progress goal on inflation has effectively been met, could achieve on employment if there is another month or two of strong jobs gains.

Fed’s Rosengren (2022 Voter)Fed should announce in September that it will begin reducing its $120bln in purchases of Treasury and Mortgage Bonds this fall.

Fed’s Evans (2021 Voter)Would like to see a few more employment reports ahead of a decision to taper asset purchases.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold
Mixed